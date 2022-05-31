A loving son took to social media to share images and a heartfelt caption of him surprising his mother with a new car

Elvin Taylor Jr revealed that his mum had always had her eye on BMW and prayed the Lord would bless her with one

He bought her a 2022 BMW 430I and expressed that it was his way of thanking his mother for bringing him up so well

A young man made his mother’s wildest dreams come true after buying her a German machine.

Elvin Taylor Jr took to social media to share images from the heartwarming moment as he surprised his mom with a brand new BMW.

A grateful son thanked his mother in a big way, by purchasing her a new BMW. Image: Elvin Taylor Jr., M.B.A/LinkedIn

Sharing the photos, the son wrote:

“Ever since I can remember, my #Mother has looked at #BMW cars and said, ‘One day the #Lord will bless me to get one."

The young man answered mommy’s prayers and blessed her with a 2022 BMW 430I fresh off the showroom floor.

“It’s all yours mom, and you don’t have to pay a note, insurance, or maintenance-just drive. This one is on me… JUST for being my Queen!”

Elvin praises his mum

Elvin shared that he had originally planned to purchase the vehicle for his mother’s 60th birthday in two years. But after seeing so many of his friends losing their parents, he realised that tomorrow is not promised.

“You will not meet a harder working, more loyal, and sweeter woman. She attended every school-related event, never missed a basketball game, skipped college to work and take care of me, did whatever she had to do to ensure I never needed anything, and is the absolute BEST grandmother you could ask for!

“Momma there is no way that I can pay you back. But the plan is to show you that I understand #YouAreAppreciated.” Elvin’s LinkedIn caption reads.

Netizens responded with sweet messages in response to the amazing gesture:

Lesley Jane Seymour said:

“Omg. What a sweet son!”

Godswill C. Okechukwu wrote:

“God bless you more brother, Elvin Taylor Jr., M.B.A. You have honored your mother, the womb that carried you, therefore Heaven will honor you. You're a blessed man!”

Eugene Nnamdi remarked:

"Wow. Wonderful."

Husband buys wife a car in appreciation for sticking with him when he had nothing

In a related development, Legit.ng had previously reported that a Nigerian man bought a car for his wife. The man was seen hugging his wife after the gift presentation.

According to the man, named Ifeanyi Uwakwe, he met his wife when he was still trekking and she joined him to trek. He said the car was a reward for his wife.

Pastor Ifeanyi gifted the car to his wife on their 6th wedding anniversary and nice photos of the event were shared on Facebook.

