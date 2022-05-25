A heavily emotional video has shown the moment two twin sisters asked their stepmother to officially adopt them

The mother was given a photobook which she flipped through and only saw the adoption request when she got to the last page

She promptly broke down in tears of joy; her reaction to the request by the girls has gone viral on social media

Becky, a New Jersey mother became teary in a viral video after her stepdaughters, Gabriella Ruvolo and her twin sister, Julianna asked her to officially adopt them.

The mother promptly broke into tears of joy and the video of her massive emotional reaction has melted hearts on Tiktok.

The mom said she was surprised. Photo credit: Nelson Judan of Nelson J. Photography/Good Morning America.

I was so caught off guard

Speaking to Good Morning America, Becky said she was caught off guard, meaning she never expected it.

Her words:

"I was so caught off guard. When I read that, it was just pure shock and an honor and the emotions of just like, 'Is this really happening?''

On their part the two ladies said:

"We figured, like, what's the best time to ask the biggest question we will probably ever ask? And why not make it on Mother's Day? Ask our mom to officially be our mother on the day dedicated to her."

Watch the video below:

Tiktok users react

@Jax said:

"I was really not prepared to cry today."

@JoJo commented:

"As a step mom to a daughter who never had a relationship with her bio mom …this put me on my knees."

@AshlenFisher reacted:

"After 5 years my youngest bonus baby just started calling me "mom" and when I heard those words I cried like a babyyyyy. Congrats momma!"

@Charley commented:

"Such a beautiful moment between a momma and her girls, thank you for sharing."

