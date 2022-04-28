A little boy came out of the house to wait for his elder brother who went to school when it was time for him to come back

When the school bus drew closer, the boy became very happy at seeing his brother as he started to jubilate

The moment his older brother came down from the school bus, the boy rushed to hug him happily and tightly

A heartwarming video captured the nice moment a little boy came out of the house to wait for his older brother who went to school.

It was time for his brother to come back, so the boy was waiting excitedly and became very joyous on seeing the school bus as it approached.

The boy is joyous after seeing his brother as they both hug. Photo credit: Source unknown, but shared on Instagram by @beutefullplacee

Source: Instagram

He missed his brother so much

The video captured when the older brother stepped down from the bus and they both hugged in serious joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

From the video, it was clear that the boy very much loves his older brother and cherishes being with him, and also missed him when he was away at school.

The nice video has sent sweet shivers down the spines of some people who have seen it on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The video has garnered a lot of views from Instagram users who are also reacting to it in different ways. Here are some of the reactions:

@hemionmichelle said:

"Your boys made my heart melt and brightened up my day. Thank you for sharing and may you and your loved ones always be blessed."

@sunshinerozzy2323 commented:

"Omg. Too cute. I love this!!!"

@sallah_eastside reacted:

"Lolzzz.... The arm patting is just so heart melting."

@rahulakshra said:

"Cute brother hood."

@simonearaujol said:

"Beautiful.. beautiful."

School bus driver receives car gift, salary increase

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a school bus driver was given a salary increase as well as a brand new car due to the way he handle kids.

The driver, identified as Curtis Jenkins handles kids nicely as if they are his own children.

All the children love him in a special way with one of them saying he feels the driver is his father.

Source: Legit.ng