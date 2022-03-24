A woman has come out to show off 6 beautiful children despite the fact that her doctors earlier on said she will never be able to have kids

The adorable video has got so many people emotional on the internet as many people agree that the prophecies of man are not those of God

The woman could be seen in the amazing video as her children and husband assembled behind her and she finally carried the last child herself

A video that perfectly illustrates the saying that man proposes but God disposes is currently trending online.

In the video, a woman showed off her six children after doctors said she will never be able to have children of her own.

The woman showed off her amazing 6 kids conceived after a damning medical report. Photo credit: @traditionalwedding

God proved them wrong

In the amazing video, the woman sat down and her children all assembled behind her, starting from the first to the last child who she carried herself.

The video has made many people emotional on social media. Many seem to agree that the prophecies of man are not always the same as those of God. The heartwarming video was shared on Instagram by @traitionalwedding.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The woman's amazing testimony has taken Instagram by storm. Many are commenting on the video. Here are a few of the comments:

@poshbeautystore12 reacted:

"Faithful God My testimony soon."

@debbys_hem_threads_ said:

"God is wonderful."

@gorg_chinwe commented:

"Too beautiful Faithful God."

@amylase1234 reacted:

"My fruits are preserved in Jesus name. It is settled."

@dynamic_victoria commented:

"6 healthy looking kids for that matter Glory to God"

@dilly_cious said:

"Sis literally did the work of God. She MULTIPLIED! Who shall speak when the Lord has not spoken?!!!"

@makeupbymakie

"She showed the doctor shege… man isn’t God!!"

