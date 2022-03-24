A young Nigerian man and his fiancee had a pre-weeding photoshoot using Lagos state BRT to reflect where they first met

The man who started their love started on one of such public transport tagged theirs "love on the move" in a Twitter post

Many Nigerians who reacted to his tweet congratulated him and fiancee as they wondered why they have met their life partners the same way

A young man on Twitter known as Lola Okunrin has gone on Twitter to share some pre-wedding photoshoots he had with his fiancee.

In a very unconventional manner, they organised it inside a popular Lagos state BRT bus. The lovers posed in the aisle and entrance of the mass transit.

The lovers were praised online. Photo source: @lollypeezle

Nigerians loved it

The man said that the idea of the photoshoot was to show where their love first started from. Many Nigerians took to his comment section to wish their relationship well.

Below is his tweet:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 13,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

People talked about BRT

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@PabloHoggs said:

"Congratulations Buddy don't really know you in person but I be Ketu/Alapere guy. I saved your Invitation Card and I go show."

@PevMaggie replied:

"I stay around ketu/alapere too, and I’m attending this wedding, would you mind if we go together?"

@Official_Aiki said:

"To those that refuse to give guys their number inside BRT, have you seen now? Continue and remain single."

@Hardeydoyeen__ said:

"Life no balance sha. Inside BRT where they kidnapped someone is where some are finding love… congratulations tho, you guys are cute."

@Ade_bookie said:

"Congratulations..make I start to dey enter BRT now maybe I go meet the Loml there too."

Couple who met in the DM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady known as Blessing Smith went on Twitter to reveal how she met her fiance on social media.

One of the several photos she shared showed the moment the man came into her DM to comment on her dance video.

He went ahead to commend her for making nice posts. The lady with the Twitter handle @miss_bsmithe received the compliment with happiness as she replied "Lol, thanks."

