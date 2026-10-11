Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha tipped Kylian Mbappe to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, citing his scoring exploits across three competitions

Okocha acknowledged a competitive field that includes Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, and several PSG stars in the running for the award

The former Nigerian international named Manchester City, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich as his picks to win the UEFA Champions League

Super Eagles icon Austin Jay Jay Okocha has given his verdict on two of football's biggest questions this season: the 2026 Ballon d'Or and identifying three clubs as the most likely UEFA Champions League winners.

Speaking to a French publication, Okocha acknowledged that the race for football's top individual honour, Ballon d'Or, is far from straightforward, with a crowded field of contenders making the outcome difficult to call.

Austin Jay-Jay picks his former club to win the Champions League again. Photo by Catherine Steenkeste.

Source: Getty Images

"The suspense is more exciting than ever. There are a good half-dozen contenders: Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, the PSG players," Okocha told Le Journal du Dimanche.

"I think Mbappé deserves it for having been the top scorer in the World Cup, the Champions League and the Spanish league.”

On the European club scene, Okocha pointed to Manchester City, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich as the teams best placed to go all the way in the Champions League.

He cited City's heavy summer spending, Barcelona's strong early-season form, and Bayern Munich's ability to hold on to their best players as the key factors behind each club's chances.

Notably, Okocha left out Arsenal, who reached last season's final, from his list of genuine contenders for the title.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

Legit.ng previously reported the updated Ballon d'Or rankings after the voting deadline passed and a few weeks before the award ceremony.

Bayern Munich and England international forward Harry Kane is the current favourite and looks set to win his first-ever award in his hometown in London.

Source: Legit.ng