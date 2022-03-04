Belinda and Linda are identical Ghanaian twins who have decided to spend their life with the same man in the near future

The twin sisters who revealed they have never been apart from each other also stated that they have always had the same dreams and aspirations in life

Belinda who is 5 minutes older than Linda described herself as the lively one with Linda being more reserved but 'dangerous'

Beautiful Ghanaian twin sisters Belinda and Linda have wowed people with the level of similarities they share apart from physical looks.

In the interview with Vibes in5 with Arnold, the gorgeous sisters revealed that they have always done things together since they were born and they plan on keeping it that way when it comes to marrying the same person.

Belinda and Linda posing for the camera Source: L & B Show

Source: Facebook

Belinda and Linda said they have lived together all their lives and practically have the same goals and aspirations in life.

The twin sisters said they find themselves falling for the other's boyfriend

Speaking to Arnold, they recounted that, they both aspire to become presenters in the near future having read the same course in school.

The pretty twins who were featured in the timeless TV show, 'Efiewura' said they always find themselves falling for the other's boyfriend hence they have made a decision to marry one person in the future.

"We always end up developing feelings for each other's boyfriend hence we have decided to marry one man so we are never apart", the twins said.

Belinda who is five minutes older than Linda described herself as lively and her sister as reserved but 'dangerous'.

Watch the video below:

