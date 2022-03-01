Bond Forever: Amazing Story of Twins Who Married Twin Brother, Gave Birth to Kids While Living in Same House
- Twins sisters married identical twin brothers in America years ago and started a family as they all lived in the same house
- Both families conceived and their children were birthed some months apart, making their birthdays fall in January and April
- Despite the mystic air surrounding them as wives and husbands are twins, the families are considering having more children
Twins sisters, Brittany and Briana, married Josh and Jeremy Salyers who are also twins in 2018 in a significant ceremony held in Ohio, America.
Two years after that marriage, the two said they were expecting their first children. The couples had been living together way before their marriage, People reports.
It allows us bond
Brittany who spoke to Today said that living together was something all of them wanted. She said that affords them to foster bonds with each other since they are twins.
Couple married for 91-years still cherishes each other, likes staying together, man says she's God-sent
She said:
"...It's something that's very nice. [Josh and Jeremy] understand the twin bond like we do. We get to have a lot of together time."
We may have more babies
After their first children, the twins said that their families are still talking about having more children. Their kids are about four months apart in age.
There are issues concerning the children’s genes. An article written in 2018 by Dr Alexanfra Burt argued that since Salyers twins bother are “indistinguishable from one another”, their children could be considered as siblings.
