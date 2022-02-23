A gentleman and his friend from Ghana are cracking up many people with a video of them pounding fufu abroad

The environment was covered in snow but the young men were determined to prepare the delicacy nevertheless

Two young men who hail from Ghana but traveled overseas have got netizens on social media after footage of them pounding fufu surfaced online.

In the video, the young men had snow all around them but managed to gather enough strength in the extreme weather to prepare the meal that requires a lot of physical activity.

Ghanaians Abroad Pounding Fufu in Snow Photo credit: @sweet_maame_adwoa

One of the gentlemen was heard in the video stating that the ingredients had become cold too quickly due to the atmospheric conditions but they were going to make sure the fufu is prepared nonetheless.

Social media reacts

Below were some of the reactions shared by social media users in the comment section of the video.

@umadyhair said:

"Do you know what other nationalities have in their homes? It’s only Ghanafuo who forgets their culture when they travel."

@ealizaquartey indicated:

"I like that, I wish my backyard was open like this I would have been doing some p333 and even sitting down to make my banku in daasen."

@will16o9 mentioned:

"It's unfortunate to hear people asking what's wrong with what they are doing and honestly I don't blame people asking such questions at all.my only advice is if you want to know what they are doing is wrong then travel and see. Don't sit in thia farm as twene Jonas will say to say what's wrong with what they are doing.ignorance is indeed is the fall of black man."

Nigerian man abroad warns people that they'd catch cold if they enter to Europe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man abroad had warned people that they risked catching cold should they come to Europe.

In the short clip, the man said there is too much in Europe that could freeze up a person's blood. Speaking in Yoruba, he tried to discourage anybody with relocation plans.

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video disagreed so much with him There were also people who believed that the man is talking from a place of privilege.

