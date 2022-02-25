An emotional woman is unhappy her husband has never gotten her a gift of any sort since they got married

In a post on Facebook she opened up about confronting her man about it but he seemed unbothered

The young man said the lack of gifts from her partner makes her feel unloved and less thought of by him

A sad Ghanaian wife has recently taken to social media to lament about how she never receives gifts from her husband.

The post sighted by Legit.ng on a popular Facebook page, Tell It Moms had the woman anonymously recounting that she started taking care of her husband and buying him gifts when they were both students and he was poor.

Sad young woman Photo credit: JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Since then, she continues to shower her man with gifts the least chance she gets and to date, although her partner is fully employed, there has been no moment she has received a present from him.

" My husband has worked for about six years now but has never bought me a gift on any occasion before although he performs his responsibilities as a father and husband so well", she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He doesn't reciprocate her gift gesture

According to the woman, her husband's refusal to purchase things for her makes her feel unloved and less thought of by her partner and although she has complained about it to him, nothing has been done.

"I feel so sad because I love gifts especially one from a lover because it reminds you that you’re in their hearts and minds. I’ve complained about this severally and talked to him about how it makes me feel about him but he looks and acts unbothered. I feel like my husband doesn’t love me enough"

The woman's emotional post got many talking on social media.

Netizens share their thoughts on the lady's situation

Maame Gyamfua Kankam Boadu said:

"My dear, some men do not really cherish occasion. Some do not even remember their birthday's talk of occasion. If he performs his duty as a husband and a father, then there is no need to worry. Pamper yourself by buying nice stuffs for yourself when you want to. Don't think too much about that because you are not in that boat alone. Just be happy."

Naa Adjeley Pobee commented:

"Continue buying him gifts, and buy for yourself TOO. Let him see both yours and his. It will take time, but he will start buying."

Esther Gwendolyn Gyampo wrote:

"My dear, don't get angry because of this gift issue. There are people who are always on the receiving end and say " thank you" but don't know how to give to others. Inculcate the habit of giving in your kids, so that they grow up with that. Accept that as his character. Please stop giving him gifts."

Cyndy Kramps opined:

"He isn’t speaking your love language but I feel he should have read in between the lines especially when you specifically told him you will be expecting a gift from him. Some of us humans don’t know ooo my madam, maybe he just doesn’t know how to do it."

Woman says her husband left her when he found out she was to give birth to 3 kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had shared how her husband 'disappeared' after learning that she was to give birth to 3 kids.

Recounting, Abena said the father of the triplet was the second man she married after the death of her first husband.

She got pregnant for him, went to the hospital for a scan, and found out she was expecting three children.

Just after informing her husband, he was nowhere to be found the next day.

Abena said she had to go through her pregnancy alone and when it was her due date to deliver, she contemplated abandoning the babies.

Source: Legit.ng