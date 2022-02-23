Nollywood veteran, Georgina Onuoha has taken to social media to drag her sister's husband, Chiedu and one of his side chics who ruined his home, Uju

The actress dropped a lengthy note on Instagram where she revealed that Chiedu has refused to divorce her sister and has been causing her public pain and shame

Onuoha also told Uju to ask her new man why he has refused to let his wife who had five children for him go on with her life

While actress Georgina Onuoha's sister might have chosen to go through the quite route with the crisis in her marriage, the actress has taken it upon herself to fight on behalf of her sister.

The Nollywood star took to social media with a lengthy post where she exposed her sister's husband for being a lying cheat and also called out his reigning side chic.

Georgina Onuoha urges sister's husband to sign divorce papers Photo credit: @georgonaonuoha

Source: Instagram

Tell your married husband to divorce his wife

Georgina started her piece by spelling out the fact that Chiedu is indeed married to her sister incase his side chic Uju wanted to feign ignorance.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Dear side chic/side piece Meena @meenaofficial @uju_meena. If you have been claiming to people that you didn't know Chiedu @chiedunwokolo is still married to Uju @eujaynwoks, now you do. Please do the needful. Tell your new married husband to give his wife a divorce.'

She then urged her to advise her man to divorce his wife with whom he has five grown up children who already confronted him about his numerous affairs.

The actress pointed out that her sister is not interested in the polygamy her husband has delved into with Uju as she can have him.

The call out was laced with unpleasant prayers for Uju who apparently took it upon herself to wreck her new husband's previous home.

"My sister does not deserve this public shame and pain. She is not interested in polygamy and the bigamy he has committed with you. You can have him, and we will care for our sister Uju and her amazing kids. They deserve better. As for you, I wish you nothing good and well. May you endure the same shameful fate and humiliation before God and man."

See the post below:

In another post, Georgina praised her almost 50 year old sister who still looks stunning after five kids for her grace strength and beautiful positive qualities.

She also prayed that she will be consoled and all that she has lost will be replenished.

"You have built, labor, and tilled the earth for 27 years with a no do well who has allowed a cankerworm to eat up the fabrics of his home, a home you help build from the ground. You believed in the principles of building with a “husband,” and you made it. Even though you are being robbed of all today, may Christ console you and be with you."

See post below:

Reactions

divalioussophy1:

"Nne don’t don’t bother your head so much, you know how this thing Dey take end .. it will never be well with anyone that wrecks home/ marriage.. that wicked n evil soul will surely pay for it, no matter how long it takes."

ymyyife:

"It's the audacity for me can you imagine, someone husband just like that?"

mercedesrichards24:

"The one and only….. the original HOT MAMA!!!! It is well sis. We are always here "

neenamina:

"Georgina, you have said it all! My cousin is a good woman! She has always been my role model! A queen I stan… God will fight for you my dear sister. Your vindication is here! Recompense is here! You have not suffered in vain. For every tear you have shed, our GOD will give you a double harvest!"

Ned Nwoko debunks runours of taking new wife

Actress Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko, revealed that he has not taken a new wife after her yet and even if he would, it would not be done in secrecy.

Nwoko felt the need to drop a statement to address people spreading the rumours who according to him, are little-minded faceless individuals.

He further added that he will keep being law-abiding and continue to report such people to the authorities but when they are arrested, he should not be accused of using the law against them.

Source: Legit.ng