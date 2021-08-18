A sad Ghanaian lady has opened up about how her husband abandoned her and their triplets, leaving them to uncertainties

In an interview, she recalled that she attempted to abandon her kids after giving birth to them due to the hardship she finds herself in

The woman lost one of the triplets through illness and the remaining two are currently 10 months old

A 40-year-old Ghanaian woman by the name, Abena Yeboah, has granted an interview with BONES MAN TV where she revealed that the man she was married to left after finding out she was expecting triplets.

Recounting, Abena said the father of the triplet was the second man she married after the death of her first husband.

She got pregnant for him, went to the hospital for a scan, and found out she was expecting three children.

Abena Yeboah: My Husband ran away After Hearing I am Pregnant with Triplets

Source: UGC

He ran away after finding out

Just after informing her husband, he was nowhere to be found the next day.

Abena said she had to go through her pregnancy alone and when it was her due date to deliver, she contemplated abandoning the babies.

The single mother revealed she lost one of the triplets to an ailment due to financial difficulties.

Madam Yeboah currently sells pepper to fend for her family but she is unable to put her children through school because she cannot afford it.

The babies are still unnamed

The babies are 10 months old and they are without names because their father is not available to name them, Abena stated.

The sad woman is therefore pleading with the general public to help her out in any shape or form.

This mother says she is willing to take up a good job to enable her properly care for her children.

