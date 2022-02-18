There was joy in the air when a Nigerian man who lives abroad flew into the country to give his mother a sweet surprise on her 60th birthday

The man never gave any signs that he was coming home and the mother only got to know when he walked into her birthday event

In a sweet video capturing the moment, the mum was seen throwing herself at his son, hugging him passionately as they danced together

The 60th birthday of a Nigerian mother turned into something more joyous and momentous when his son who lives abroad suddenly appeared at the party.

The mother was seen in a nice video trending online hugging the son both with pleasant surprise and great happiness.

The son had to fly all the way to surprise mum on her birthday. Photo credit: Aaron Foster/Getty Images and @nifemi_99

The moment she saw her son

Of course, the Nigerian mother was not expecting such a big surprise. But the man was able to pull it off and the woman only got to know of her son's presence when he arrived at the venue for the birthday party.

When the woman saw her, she could not help herself as she stretched joyously on her chair. She then stood up and hugged the son as they all danced together. The video was shared on Tiktok by @nifemi_99.

The video which was reshared on Instagram by @datswasup has attracted considerable reactions from internet users who have seen it.

"Did this to my mom & she had to come & touch me shouting weda I've died & my spirit came to visit her, beg me say Mk I never try am for my life again!!!"

"This so beautiful to watch."

"I can’t wait to do this. My mama don try."

"The best feeling ever for every mother."

"The best feeling ever for every mother."

