A father has made his daughter a house owner as he handed her the keys to a fine house on her 13th birthday

The proud father identified as Avee-Ashanti Shabazz said the gift was borne out of his desire to see his kids live the life they want without being burdened with debts

Shabazz while also affirming to replicate the gesture for all his kids urged parents to do same for their children so they can be free

A man has surprised his 13-year-old daughter with a bungalow house on the occasion of her birthday.

Avee-Ashanti Shabazz, an Alabama, US resident was seen in a photo shared on his Facebook page handing the young girl the key to the house.

The man intends to do same for all his kids Photo Credit: Avee-Ashanti Shabazz

Source: Facebook

Why he gave her a house on her 13th birthday

Shabazz said he gave her the house as a birthday gift to put the young girl in a position to live the life of her choosing while still being young and full of life.

He stated that the gesture will be a family tradition urging other parents to follow suit as this will ensure their freedom thus breaking the poverty cycle in the process.

"Let's put our children in position to be free to live how they choose while they're young and full of life. Free them as best we can to live out their dreams and desires. Free them to determine for themselves the relationships they may choose to have with Banks and employers. Free them so they can be what they are inclined to be. #7OD"

He wants kids to venture into real estate

According to him, the idea is that the daughter will be taught to build the house into multiple properties before she becomes a legal adult.

"This marks the beginning of a family tradition where every Shabazz will be gifted a house on their 13th B'earthday, and taught to build it into multiple properties before they are legal adults."

It is noteworthy that the incident happened on July 5, 2020.

Social media reacts

Stephanie R Green said:

"I’ve had similar thoughts but Never Hit the Nail on the Head as You just did, Avee! Congratulations to you for figuring out how to create what we should all do to assist our children.

"100% in agreement with you!"

Christy Johnson stated:

"Thats nice what u are doing but I think 13 years old is way to young .let her earn it first by graduating and getting a job. U spoiling her way to early."

Gigi King remarked:

"I am proud of you, next is the Wall Street Journal app and get it delivered to your house every morning, let her see you doing this and she will continue to follow in your footsteps, good job dad, keep up the good work. Continue to instill the word of God in her also, this builds up her character as a Godly woman, Proverbs 31 women, Amen "

Judy Bell commented:

"Very lucky daughter to be raised with smart information and a caring Dad that wants his kids to be started out in life with a good plan and education. Real Estate is such a good investment."

