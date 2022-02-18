An adorable little boy played a prank on his mom by 'scaring' her with a toy puppet on his hand and she surely made his day

The toddler's mother went along with his scare attempts and gave an Oscar-worthy performance, leaving her baby boy laughing his socks off

Social media users could not get enough of the pair's amazing and playful relationship as they watched the video on repeat

A 10-second clip of a toddler trying to scare his mom has gone viral online. The little one, in his pyjamas, put a small puppet on his hand and ran up to his mom to give her a fright. His mom definitely deserves an Oscar for the performance she put on!

What a funny kid

Not only did she pretend to be afraid but she did it twice. The little one laughed out loud at his mom's reaction, thinking he had frightened her for real. After the second 'scare', he pulled the puppet off his hand to show his mom that it was not real.

This cutie pie pranked his mom who played along, making for an absolutely adorable clip. Image: @TheFigen

The clip has brought joy to many social media users who are living for the fact that his mom played along with the cute prank and brought smiles and happiness to her loving son.

The video gained over 2.7 million views on Twitter alone:

Cyber citizens love their relationship

@Liverpoolaust said:

"Best mum ever. That kid will remember this moment forever."

@OGdwiseone wrote:

"That’s one caring and protective boy in the making. He did the reveal so fast as if to delay any trauma to his mama."

@ananabannamdi commented:

"How the mum played the role of a frightened woman makes it's even more believable and fun for her son to do his role well. Love the connection here, and the beauty of seeing him laugh makes it even more exciting to watch. The boy will make a great actor in this life."

@TomasUebersetzt responded with:

"I have played this game many times with my children. It totally empowers them for fun and self-esteem!"

@MomintheMix57 tweeted:

"I just want to scoop him up and give him the biggest, best hug ever. I hope he got one from his Mom."

@rainazar added:

"Cuteness overload..."

