In a dramatic video, a Nigerian man has been seen doing Omugwo at her daughter's house to the admiration of many

The man was seen backing his grandson while also being hailed by his daughter for his childcare skills

The video has sparked emotions and mixed reactions with many people hailing the man for giving out vital parenting goals

A Nigerian man has gone for Omugwo at his daughter's house and he is doing so well in it that it has produced a sweet, viral video.

The man has been seen playing his role very well and he has got so many admirers on Instagram already.

Grandfather gives parenting goals

A video shared by @instablog9ja showed the man backing his grandson even as the baby smiled and enjoyed the moment. The man's daughter who apparently shot the video said:

"Wow! What's grandpa doing? Grandpa is backing a whole six months old baby."

Nigerians react to video on Instagram

Nigerians who have seen the man backing his grandson could not hide their admiration for him. They expressed their opinions as follows:

@officialbenison wrote:

"Something my Dad will never do...my dad fit still slap me for my pikin front."

@honeymoon_naija said:

"We need to see fathers and grandfathers more involved in their children's life."

@bumhie remarked:

"This baby is super lucky to enjoy this...she will apprecaite it later."

unapologetic_sina commented:

"D joy of being grandparents no be here... My father would do this to his grandsons."

@realdjfame said:

"Ọga carry your grandchild in your hand, stop backing, you are not a woman. If you see a young male child tying wrapper now all of you will start saying he's going bobrisky's way."

Watch the video below:

Okada man backs his little baby while riding a motorcycle

In a related development previously reported by Legit.ng, an Okada man was seen backing his child while also ridding his motorcycle.

The man was spotted in a viral video cruising around town with his baby right behind him.

But some people who saw the video were scared for the child's safety.

