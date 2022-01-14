A man has been seen performing his fatherly role by backing his child and riding around town on a motorcycle

In a very funny video, the father was seen navigating a busy road with his child firmly strapped on his back

The video got Nigerians talking with some of them asking for the whereabouts of the child's mother

A Nigerian father has wowed many with the way he chose to play his fatherly role to his child. The man was seen backing his child and riding on a motorcycle on a very busy road.

In the video, he had the child firmly strapped to his back, as he navigated a busy highway, making people fear for the child's safety.

The man taking a ride while backing his baby. Photo credit: Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef

Source: Facebook

Were they out for a ride?

It could just be that the man took his child out for a ride, but comments seen on the video post made on Facebook by Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef seem to insinuate that the man may be raising the child alone.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

For instance, Aladuke Folashade Oyekanmi recounted a story suggesting that the man might be alone. He wrote:

"I once have a close uncle, the wife died delivery of their first child. The man did not allow any of the mothers stayed to care for the children. He spent first three months with her. He was excused from work. He raised the girl all alone. He didn't Marry again. This young girl got Marry four years ago. The father married again last year."

Also under the comment section was another comment by Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef. He commented:

"Aladuke Folashade Oyekanmi That's one of a kind. I know of similar stories too. Father of 3 girls. Raised them alone after wife died. Bath them, cook for them, care for their health and nuture them one by one till they are all graduated and married. The last married in 2019. He also refused to remarry. Strange!"

But Ifemide Eni Obanke believed it could just be that the mother of the child was not around:

"Anything could be possible. We are just playing. Nothing serious though. The wife could even be sick or unavoidably absent."

Watch the video below:

Man spotted changing his baby's diapers

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, who became a mum again months back shared the video of the moment her boyfriend helped clean their baby up and changed the diapers.

Bobby who looked like he was just starting to get a hang of the whole diaper affair sat across his infant with his face in a knot, as he wiped her clean amid protests.

The daddy duties caught the attention of many social media users who showered him with admiration.

Source: Legit.ng