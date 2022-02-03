A physically challenged man was left crying in joy the moment he received cash and food donations from strangers who paid him a visit

The man named Ismael also received a brand new wheelchair and the cash donations will be enough for him to start a business

Ismael was said to have been born normal but suffered polio that paralysed him, and his wife later left him to cater for their two children alone

Help just came the way of Ismael, a father of two who crawled on all fours as a result of devastating polio that paralysed him some years ago.

The man was left to suffer alone with his two children after his wife abandoned him as a result of his condition, poverty, and impoverishment.

The man raises the cash he received, rejoices with his 2 children. Photo credit: @afrimaxtv

Help came their way

But things have taken a better turn after he was visited by an NGO, Afrimax. The kind organisation donated cash, a wheelchair, and a lot of food items to the family.

When the gift items were presented to them, the man and his children rejoiced greatly in the video shared on Instagram by @afrimaxtv.

Instagram users react, praise Afrimax

The acts of kindness to Ismael and his two children quickly attracted praises from Instagram users who saw his story. They took to the comment section to air their views:

@anam_takwa wrote:

"Sorry man, God bless you, too bad you married the wrong woman."

@freshprince1 commented:

"Please keep doing good @afrimax_tv thanks for your good works."

@wa_ngarambe said:

"May God forgive us when we complain about life.. @afrimax_tv thank you."

Watch the man's story below:

