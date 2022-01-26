A man has stirred reactions on social media as he captured his relationship progress with a lady he met in Nigeria in lovely photos

In the space of 3 years, the lovebirds tied the knot and relocated to the UK where they also had a cute baby

The man said his show off is a response to those who are of the opinion that on needs ample time to know one's partner before tying the knot

A Nigerian man has countered those who opine that one needs time to understand one's partner with a lovely response.

The young man did this by showing off on Twitter, in photos, the progress of his relationship with a lady he met in Nigeria.

They showed off their relationship progress in 3 years Photo Credit: @enoyong1

Everything happened in 3 years!

He captioned it:

"In 3 years we met, got married, relocated and had a child. Did we move too fast?"

The first frame which captured one of his meetings with the lady in Nigeria is followed by another from their wedding occasion; a third showed the lovebirds in UK and finally one of their little kid.

Responding to criticisms that greeted his tweet, the man wrote:

"For the yoyo bitters asking me why am I looking for validation… I’m not, its just a rhetorical tweet. Plus some people feel u need time to know your partner and 2 yrs is advised. So its a valid question. But its all love and vibes."

Netizens react

@newbi3_fornow stated:

"Love and understanding is what matters most… and for you guys, you were able to accomplish your heart desires in just three years. Congratulations to you and yours.

"Keep waxing strong."

@iambraun said:

"Eyes on the Price... You knew exactly what you want and had it planned out with a supportive spouse. Keep it up not those who make women Ring holders for years without any plans. May God bless your family."

@euk_citadel thought:

"Congrats sir."

@omoharkeen remarked:

"Amen!! He will grant ur wishes bruv....Marraige is sweet with patience, perseverance and tolerance with more understanding which is ultimate."

