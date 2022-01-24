A Nigerian man whose girlfriend turned down his surprise marriage proposal in an embarrassing manner has opened up on his relationship with the lady

The Abuja phone technician stated that it is painful that a lady he dated for 4 years and sponsored in school with his financial resources could do such to him

The man tearfully revealed why he embarrassed the lady after accosting her at a birthday party with another man

The Nigerian man who was treated to a huge embarrassment by his girlfriend during his proposal to her has spilled some secrets as regards his recent failed relationship.

Following the failed marriage proposal, the Abuja-based man created a scene at a birthday party after accosting the said lady with her new man.

He had accosted her at a party with a new man

Why he created a scene at the birthday

In a new video explaining his action, the phone technician revealed that he had dated the lady for a period of 4 years.

According to the distraught man, he had attended a birthday party but surprisingly spotted the lady with her new man.

As if that wasn't enough heartbreak to him, the man said he noticed his ex-girlfriend's new man had a white jacket and wristwatch which belonged to him.

This infuriated him as he confronted the lady to retrieve his items.

While trying to fight back tears as he spoke, the businessman stated that he actually saw the lady through school to the point that he paid all her bills down to her textbooks.

He slammed netizens for trolling him without hearing the full story.



Nigerians react

@odinny said:

"This guy is so pained. May God restore the wasted years. Nigga invested his all to train her and he was obviously used cuz she doesn’t find him up to her taste anymore. Irony of life. He had all his hopes on her. I hope he heals and moves on. Painful to watch."

@asiwajulerry opined:

"To care and support a woman you love for this generation just dey hard with everything wey pesin dey read online."

@ayomideadewunmi stated:

"I’m so sorry that you had to go through all that, may you find healing and a love deserving all of the things you freely do when you love someone."

@wallpaperplace wrote:

"He trained her in school... I feel your pain ooooo... they added Cameroon pepper to your own breakfast."

