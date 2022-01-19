A happily married Ghanaian man has stated that one thing he can never be caught doing is cheating on his wife

Nana Kwasi Antwi Boesiako revealed that he has been married for 12 years and has remained faithful to his partner since day one

His reason was that he made a commitment to always be in right standing with God and plans to keep that for the rest of his life

A confident Ghanaian man by the name of Nana Kwasi Antwi Boesiakohas revealed that throughout his 12 years of marriage, he has remained faithful to his wife.

Nana Kwasi shared, in an interview with a trusted Ghanaian news outlet Yen, that he made the decision to stop seeing different women the moment he got married.

He boasted of his marital faithfulness Photo credit: YEN.com.gh/Facebook

Source: UGC

According to him, he sought a right standing with God hence made the decision to be a faithful partner.

He challenged anyone who doubts him to come out with reasons behind their doubt.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The video at the time of this publication has gathered close to 57,000 views with more than 280 comments and 1,600 reactions.

Mixed reactions trail the video

Abena Konadu Ampofo:

"There are so many men who don't cheat on their wives. If you are cheating don't think that everyone is doing it. You are on your own. It is well."

Redeemer Amedume:

"Wao 12 years....God please strengthen me so I can start counting my years of faithfulness from today."

From Oheneyere Serwaa Boafo:

"Cheating is a state of mind, once you believe you are a man you can cheat you will cheat and they will look for every excuse to cheat if they want to instead to work on the marriage."

Seyram Kokui Seyram:

"Proud of you brother you l hope others will learn from him and stop cheating and flirting if you a man and you set your eye on one woman things fall in place."

Watch the full video below:

Lady speaks on the importance of cheating in relationships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had explained how cheating spices up relationships.

According to the young lady who has 'brand influencer' in her bio, women need to cheat on their men in order to spice up their relationships as it is needed.

"Cheating is quite needed in a relationship. So cheat on you spouse. It spices up the relationship especially when its coming from the girl. Ladies, cheat on your man. He can't do anything to you," she said.

Source: Legit.ng