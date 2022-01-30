BBNaija season 3 star, Tobi Bakre engaged his fans in an interactive question and answer session on Instagram

One of the fans opined that the reality star made marriage easy and asked him about his secret to that

Tobi gave his two cents on the question and admitted that nobody is perfect, he also stressed the need for love and respect, Nigerians have reacted to his comments

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Double Wahala housemate, Tobi Bakre has given his two cents on the secret to a beautiful marriage.

The reality star engaged his fans in an interactive session on Instagram where he urged them to ask him any question.

Tobi Bakre mentions secret of his thriving marriage. Credit: @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

One of the fans who is thrilled by his ability to make being married easy and beautiful asked him the secret he used.

Tobi stressed the need to be comfortable with fights and quarrels while married and talked about love and respect regardless:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Get comfortable with the fact that nobody is perfect. Get comfortable with the many fights and quarrel you will have.

Be able to have honest communications and honest self assessment when necessary.

Love and respect regardless of see finish have friendship on lock."

He promised to subsequently talk more about the topic.

Check out his post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Tobi's marriage advice.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Somtoeze:

"E never even reach 4months, my guy has become a marriage counselor. Good stuff."

Adeoluolatomide:

"Honestly! Even in relationships. Fighting makes you both more intimate. When you fight, you know what angers the other person and how to make things right. No be say make una dey throw bottles upandan o."

Nellynells__:

"2 secs in marriage don drop quote."

Teggywales:

"Hmmmmmm now now you don dey give advice."

Yemmy_williams:

"Hmmm true. #Love and Respect regardless of see finish#wow."

Naturalboifilmz:

"They have one good thing in common that's not really common, they're both from a happy home. Their chances of getting it right and having a long lasting happy marriage is very high."

Tobi Bakre welcomes first child

Legit.ng previously reported that Tobi Bakre celebrated the birth of his first child, Abdulmalik on Instagram.

The reality star welcome the baby boy on December 30, 2021, and declared that his son gave the year a perfect ending for him.

Fans and celebrity colleagues of Tobi congratulated him.

Source: Legit.ng