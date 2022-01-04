In search of a wife, a desperate young man has put out his photo on giant billboards in Birmingham, UK

29-Year-Old Mohammed Malik stated that he is an only child of his parents and is open to ladies from any ethnicity

Mohammed also went further in his quest for a heartthrob by setting up a website that spells out details of his search for love

A man has taken an unconventional approach after being tired of his inability to get a wife.

The desperate man identified as Mohammed Malik flooded giant billboards in Birmingham, UK with a picture of himself, a move that cost him thousands of dollars.

Mohammed said he is open to ladies from any ethnicity Photo Credit: @dailystar

He wanted to get seen

A photo of one of the billboards is said to be situated at A34 near the Perry Barr Greyhound Track, Birmingham, England.

In one of the 20ft billboards shared by @dailystar on Instagram, the man is seen lying on his side pointing upwards with a big smile and a copy that reads:

"Save me from an arranged marriage."

Metro reports that the innovation consultant and entrepreneur also set up a website called ‘findmalikawife.com’ which carries details of his love-searching journey.

In the defense of his approach, the 29-year-old said it became necessary in order to be seen as he had tried conventional methods to no avail.

He is open to ladies from any ethnicity

Speaking on his specification, Mohammed said:

‘'My ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her 20s, who’s striving to better her deen [effectively religion, judgment, and custom].

'‘I’m open to any ethnicity, but I’ve got a loud Punjabi family – so you’d need to keep with the bants.

‘'Always personality and faith over anything else.

'‘P.S I’m an only child and look after my mom and dad. If this is a deal-breaker I don’t think it’ll work out.’'

The only child added that he is:

''...Slim and 5ft 8ins tall, is from London but calls Birmingham his ‘second home’ thanks to the ‘top quality food spots in the city centre, bustling Alum Rock and the incredible mosques.’'

Social media reacts

Desperate lady hits the street with placard in search of husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a desperate lady had hit the street with a placard and dressed in a wedding gown in search of a husband

Speaking to a Tanzanian YouTuber, the woman said she will pay her dowry and claimed she is still a virgin.

“I even have the wedding rings with me. I will pay the dowry and even buy the suit for the man who will step forward.

"I am Christian but have no qualms converting to Islam as long as the man is respectful and God-fearing,” said the lady.

She further asserted that she is well-to-do financially and is just looking for a man who will love her.

“I have money, I don’t want to stress a man,” she said.

The lady added Wednesday, September 15, was her fourth day in the streets looking for a partner.

