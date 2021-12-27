Black Coffee acknowledged yet another triumph in 2021 when he tweeted that a song of his was added to the score of a huge Hollywood blockbuster, The Matrix Resurrections

The internationally recognised DJ revealed that the track was created to commemorate his late father when he passed away in 2014

DJ Black Coffee further expressed his fulfilment and awe at the fact that the special song was selected for such a popular movie franchise

Black Coffee shared some wonderful news with fans last Thursday, December 23, on Twitter, showing that he has had one of the best years of his career. The acclaimed DJ disclosed that one of his songs was featured in The Matrix Resurrections.

Black Coffee communicates his amazement as one of his tunes make it onto The 4th Matrix movie's soundtrack.

A day after the movie hit cinemas, Black Coffee let his followers know that Inkodlo Kamashimane, a track dedicated to his father, made it onto the movie soundtrack. He noted that he was taken aback by the selection because of the tune’s origins.

Black Coffee shared that he had produced the seven-year-old banger as a tribute to his late father on the year he passed away. For this reason, the Grammy-nominated musician poured his heart out on social media, writing:

“7 years ago after losing my father I made a song dedicated to him. Humbled beyond belief to be wrapping up 2021 with this song, “Inkodlo Kamashimane,” being featured in the new @TheMatrixMovie RIP Mashimane #GodsVeryOwn.”

The DJ’s fans noted the accomplishment in his comment section by sending in congratulatory messages. See some of the comments Black Coffee’s supporters left for him under his post below.

@_SirAlexza wrote:

“I remember your interview a few years back talking about making music that will be featured in movies and now that’s a reality. Inspired.”

@OG_Ndabankulu commented:

“A whole soundtrack?? Brother, you're too far man!! Congrats bhuti.”

@shaunmanzi said:

“Well done, Grootman. You are one of the reasons I took a risk with one of the tech start-ups at the beginning of this year. Sithi kuwe Makwande and the old man will always be by your side.”

@ZweliKINGDlomo added:

“Such a great foresight you have... I knew this was gonna happen when you bought that apartment in New York and studied Score Music, mingling with Hollywood heavyweights... Strength to you on your loss and I hope you find healing of the patriarchy. You are setting the bar HIGH!”

Black Coffee releases tribute set for friend Virgil Abloh

In more news about Black Coffee, Legit.ng recently reported that a few weeks had gone by since Virgil Abloh's passing and DJ Black Coffee was still remembering the late designer. The producer paid tribute to his friend in the best way he knows how to, by creating a whole compilation mix in his honour.

Black Coffee took to Instagram to announce his latest project on 22 December. The musician dedicated a set to celebrate the life of the late Virgil Abloh.

Sharing the news of the mix, Black Coffee wrote:

"We didn’t do all we wanted to do, but you alone selflessly did enough to inspire generations and generations to come, even though you are physically gone, your passion, love and light will shine through forever, I and many others will carry this spirit in everything we do."

