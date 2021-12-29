BBNaija’s Kiddwaya has taken to social media with a brief narration of an encounter with his mother

The reality star explained that his mum said it’s time to get married and he told her he isn’t as rich as his dad yet

Kiddwaya’s post generated different reactions from social media users with some people offering him advice

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Kiddwaya has stirred reactions online after sharing his recent encounter with his mother, Susan.

The billionaire kid in a post shared on his Snapchat page explained that his mum approached him and said it’s time for him to settle down and start a family.

BBNaija's Kiddwaya on why he's still single.

Source: Instagram

Kidd, however, said his response to her was that he isn’t yet as rich as his billionaire father, Terry Waya.

Check out his post below:

Reactions

The BBNaija star's post got people talking and some of them offered him words of advice while others threw jabs at him.

Read mixed reactions below:

hitman_poka said:

"But was your dad rich like he is now before he married your mom?"

lana_rok67 said:

"This boy is always sounding like a kid just like his name...was ur father this rich when he married your mother."

iam.jemila said:

"This one no fit settle down..his naturally a ladies man..."

macofficialgram said:

"If you ain’t ready don’t jump Into that wagon , marriage ain’t a child’s play ."

lynnetterubymitchell said:

"Any woman brave enough to marry this guy stand up…. This one will serve you breakfast weekly."

makinwabobby said:

"If you think it’s money that makes marriage a success you have got to be fooling yourself. Yes money is good but character, discipline and following the principles in the bible is what will help you have a blissful marriage!"

Source: Legit.ng