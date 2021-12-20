A Nigerian lady was seen crying bitterly in a viral video because her boyfriend turned down her proposal for marriage which she made in public

The man whose hand was been sought was seen leaving the mall in anger while his lover continued following him with the engagement ring

A crowd gathered at the scene with many of them capturing the hilarious scene while some made jest of the lady's plight

A lady in Awka, the Anambra state capital has tried to break away from the standard African culture by attempting to be the one to put an engagement ring on her boyfriend's finger. She got the shock of her life because the man rejected the ring and walked away.

The lady was seen crying uncontrollably in the viral video shared by Instablog9ja. She was clutching the engagement ring and pointing it towards her man, but he was adamant.

The lady in question was seen kneeling before her man with a ring. Credit: Tope Fasua

From what was gleaned from the video, the man has dated the lady for 3 years before she decided to shoot her shot.

How it is done in African culture

An unwritten African culture presupposes that it is the man who has the responsibility to go to the market, get an engagement ring and then look for a lady of his choice and put it on her finger.

It sometimes ends in tears if an African lady makes the mistake of trying to take over this manly role because African men are brought up to be very proud of themselves.

This much has been proved in the said video circulating online. The lady knelt down in a shopping mall in full public glare to ask for her man's hand in marriage, but the man was not impressed.

The man said in Igbo in response to bystanders asking him to say yes:

"Am I not the one that is supposed to use my hand and give her ring? If you are the one how will you feel?"

Nigerians on social media react

Many Nigerians who saw the video quickly trooped to the comment section to bared their minds.

@Austin Isaac Tobi:

"Most successful, publicly presented, proposals are arranged; not surprises. If you think a big decision like marriage proposal should be taken without deep consideration and preparations, then you are not ripe for the martial journey."

@Ezra N. Ukanwa:

"Foolish girl. How do you knee to propose to an Igbo man. He knows tradition. He knows what he wants. He wanted to stay 5years until he becomes ready. Proposing to him like that was out of it. It was his job to do, not yours."

@Jude Odibeli

"If there's anything I hate, it's this public display of madness all in the name of proposal both on the part of the man or the woman. You kneel down to propose in public, what if (s)he rejects, will the relationship still continue? Abegeee"

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng