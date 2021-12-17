A lady threw caution to the wind as she slapped her boyfriend in public for rejecting her marriage proposal

The lady caused a stir at the mall as she went on one knee to ask her man to marry her but he wasn't interested

Her action came after attempts at begging him to rescind his decision fell on deaf ears despite that they have dated for 6 years

A bold lady in love saw her effort at engaging her boyfriend in public go south and reacted in a manner that has earned her backlash from social media users.

The unidentified lady was captured in a YouTube video by Foreverdope Records having a nice time with her boyfriend at a mall when she suddenly went on a knee to seek his hand in marriage.

The lady pleaded with him not to turn her down Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Foreverdope Records on YouTube

The embarrassed boyfriend acted calmly as he tried to help the lady to her feet in a bid to revert a situation that was already attracting attention from onlookers at the mall.

Seeing that his effort wasn't yielding the expected result, the boyfriend then politely turned down the lady's proposal.

This didn't go down well with the lady who stood up, quizzed him for the rejection and gave him a slap on the cheek.

The lady and the man were said to have been in a relationship for 6 years.

The video sparks debate on social media

Kucoin said:

"Awon desparado geng!

"The guy just no get joy. Na person daughter he dey use so o.

"Just imagine if it was the guy that went physical."

Yinka Kolawole wrote:

"If he no wan say yes, shey the next thing na to slap am? Some ladies with lack of home training."

Ikillbrokehoes remarked

"She might be really frustrated, but that still that doesn't warrant her slapping him, she should just move on since the guy isn't interested in marriage, no be by force now."

Hashabiah reacted:

"This guy should thank his God for rejecting her proposal because it would have been the greatest mistake of his life.

"Just look at that left-hand slap that exposed her rude and uncultured behavior. To me , she isn't even qualified for marriage talk more of wife material.

"Na this type of women wey go old for their papa house without getting married in this life."

