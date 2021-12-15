A Nigerian man has taken the next step in his relationship by putting a ring on the finger of his girlfriend

The man did this in the most memorable way possible as he and his friends organised an interesting event on the Third Mainland Bridge to show love to his wife-to-be

In a viral video, the man described as a photographer was seen kneeling down to give the ring to his heartthrob

In what could be described as love on the bridge, a Nigerian man has proposed to his girlfriend on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The man described as a photographer demonstrated his love for his woman on top of the bridge, putting up an impressive show that has warmed the hearts of social media users.

Love on the Bridge: Man Proposes to His Girlfriend on Top of Third Mainland Bridge. Credit: Instablog9ja/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a viral video shared by Instablog9ja, the man made use of four bikes with the riders wearing white shirts with the inscription "would you marry me?." His excited girlfriend said yes.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Social media users rushed to the comment section to express their views on the proposal. Some of the comments went as follows:

@stereo99:

"Try say no and see yourself down the bottom of the water."

@arohtonia:

"Wait why una go 3rd mainland bridge, Soo incase she say no u go push her inside water abi"

@dear_sommie:

"Congratulations to them, but please don’t try this with me in public I’m shy."

@real_nma:

"Please someone should just propose to me on monkey bridge."

Nigerian soldier proposes to his girlfriend at her workplace

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported how a Nigerian soldier proposed to his girlfriend at her workplace. The soldier visited his girl at her workplace, went on his knees and popped the question.

The magic question was said to have taken the lady by surprise as she never expected it. It took her some moments to give an answer.

After moments of introspection and shock, the lady finally stretched her hand for her man to insert the ring.

Some online users who reacted to the story said it was hard for a lady to say no to a soldier.

