- A Nigerian soldier recently proposed to his girlfriend at her place of work, bringing smiles to the faces of those who watched the video online

- The soldier went along with his friend and colleague as he took the bold step of moving his relationship to the next level

- In the heartwarming video, the young lady was surprised to see her lover on his knee with a ring in his hand

A Nigerian soldier has got people talking on social media after proposing marriage to his girlfriend at her workplace.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the soldier went on his knee and popped the question.

The soldier popped the big question at his girlfriend's workplace. Photo credit: Naija News

Source: UGC

The question took the lady by surprise and she didn't know what to do at first. She then hugged her lover's friend and colleague while her man was still on his knee waiting for her to say yes.

She finally stretched her hand to let the ring slid in her finger.

Adorable video gets people talking

Reacting, mc_tagwaye said:

"She can’t say no."

@its_hoyeansalvy wrote:

"She's wasting time oo, for once I was confused in who the husband was."

@mhiz_grechen commented:

"Awwwn, you for say no na."

@i_amelmagnifico said:

"She get mind sef, she dey waste soldier time sha. She no quick answer."

