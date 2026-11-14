The Netherlands has outlined specific categories of foreigners who qualify for naturalisation without being resident in the country

One of the main qualifying groups includes foreign nationals who are married to or in a registered partnership with a Dutch citizen

A separate two-year residency pathway also exists, but only for those who have previously lived in the Kingdom for a combined total of at least 10 years

The Netherlands has set out four categories of foreigners who may be eligible for Dutch citizenship without needing to reside in the country, according to guidelines published by the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND).

The standard route to naturalisation in the Netherlands typically requires five continuous years of legal residency. However, the IND has confirmed that certain individuals can bypass this requirement entirely and apply from abroad.

Netherlands lists foreigners who can get Dutch citizenship from outside country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Citizenship eligibility without living in the Netherlands

1. The first and most straightforward category covers foreign nationals who are married to, or in a registered partnership with, a Dutch citizen. To qualify, the couple must have been living together as married or registered partners for at least three years, and the marriage or partnership must remain intact throughout the entire naturalisation process. Any period of cohabitation in the Netherlands immediately before the marriage or registered partnership was formalised may also count towards the three-year total.

2. The second category applies to individuals who previously held Dutch nationality and subsequently lost it. In some cases, these former citizens may regain their Dutch status through a process known as "option" rather than full naturalisation.

3. The third category covers adults who were adopted in the Netherlands, provided that at least one of their adoptive parents held Dutch nationality at the time of the adoption.

4.The fourth and final category is specific to the Moluccan community. Individuals who are Moluccan and fall under the special Act on the position of Moluccans, formally known as the Wet betreffende positie van Molukkers of 9 September 1976, are also eligible to apply.

Dutch citizenship: Two-year residency alternative

Separately from the four categories above, the Netherlands also offers a reduced residency pathway for those who have lived in the Kingdom at some point in the past.

Foreigners who have resided continuously in the Netherlands for two years, while holding a valid residence permit or valid residency under EU law throughout that entire period, may apply for naturalisation if they can demonstrate a total of at least ten years of residency in the Kingdom across their lifetime. A valid permit or EU residency status must have been in place during all those years.

The IND notes that individuals who qualify under any of the four categories but who also happen to live in the Netherlands are equally entitled to apply through these same routes.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng