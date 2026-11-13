The UK government's official passport guidance identifies one group of passport holders who cannot use the standard renewal route

British nationals whose last UK passport was issued before 1 January 1994 must go through the first adult passport application process instead

The GOV.UK page also outlines who else qualifies for a first adult passport and what applicants with dual nationality need to know before applying

The UK government has clarified that one category of passport holders must apply through the first adult passport route rather than following the standard renewal process when they next need a British passport.

According to the GOV.UK guidance on getting your first adult passport, any British national whose most recent UK passport was issued before 1 January 1994 falls into this group.

UK publishes guidance on passport application process. Photo credit: Museum of the Prime Minister, Anna Barclay/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Rather than renewing through the usual channel, these individuals are required to submit an application under the first adult passport process.

Who Qualifies for a First Adult Passport

Beyond the pre-1994 group, the GOV.UK page sets out some conditions for a first adult passport application.

To be eligible, a person must be a British national and must never have held a UK passport before.

The guidance also notes that those who have a child passport can continue using it until it expires, even after they turn 18. Once a person obtains an adult passport, it remains valid for 10 years.

How to Apply For UK Passport

For applicants based in the UK, there are two ways to apply. Submitting an application online or using a paper form. The GOV.UK page notes that a separate process exists for those applying from overseas.

Applicants who hold dual nationality and carry a non-British passport should note that the name and gender recorded on that passport must match what they intend to have on their British passport.

If the details differ, the GOV.UK guidance advises updating the non-British passport first before submitting the British passport application.

The page also cautions applicants against booking any travel before their passport has been received.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng