The Australian Government has outlined the last mandatory requirement foreigners must meet before gaining citizenship

The final step involves a formal ceremony that all eligible applicants are required to attend before citizenship is confirmed

The requirement applies to most applicants regardless of age, with specific guidance available for those aged 60 and over

The Australian Government's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that the pledge of commitment, commonly called the citizenship pledge, is the final compulsory step any foreigner must complete before becoming an Australian citizen.

The pledge must be made in person at an official citizenship ceremony.

Australia reveals the final step foreigners must complete before becoming citizens. Photo credit: Matt Jelonek, Urbazon

Source: Getty Images

No applicant, regardless of how far along they are in the process, can be granted citizenship without first completing this step.

What does the Australian citizenship ceremony involve?

The ceremony is an official government event at which eligible applicants publicly declare their commitment to Australia and its values. It is at this point that citizenship is formally conferred.

The pledge is not a formality that can be waived or completed remotely; attendance at an official ceremony is mandatory for all successful applicants.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the requirement applies broadly across applicant categories, including those aged 60 and over, though the department provides tailored guidance for older applicants on how the process works for their age group.

Australian citizenship: What comes before the pledge

Before reaching the ceremony stage, applicants must meet several other conditions, including satisfying residency requirements, passing a citizenship test where applicable, and receiving approval of their application.

The pledge sits at the very end of this process, making the ceremony the final gateway to Australian citizenship rather than the beginning of it.

The citizenship ceremony is typically organised by local councils across Australia, and applicants are notified of their ceremony date after their application is approved.

Missing a scheduled ceremony without making alternative arrangements can delay the grant of citizenship.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia publishes special citizenship conditions for citizens of one country.

Australia sets age requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia set the age requirements for foreigners applying for citizenship.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, permanent residents aged 15 years and under who wish to apply independently fall under one specific conferral category, while those aged 16 or 17 at the time of application are directed to a different pathway.

The two categories both apply to young people applying on their own, rather than as part of a parent or guardian's application.

Source: Legit.ng