Canada's immigration minister met with Ukrainian and Hong Kong community leaders on November 7 to announce a new time-limited measure targeting application backlogs

The measure aims to clear all remaining applications under two closed permanent residence pathways by the end of 2027

Thousands of applicants already living and working in Canada have faced long wait times and uncertainty over their immigration status

Canada's immigration department has announced plans to fast-track the processing of about 50,800 permanent residence applications for Ukrainians and Hong Kongers already living in the country, as part of a broader effort to clear longstanding backlogs.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced this on November 10, 2026, as part of the country's 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan.

Canada announces faster PR processing for 50,800 applicants from two countries. Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The measure, first proposed in Budget 2026, is described as time-limited and applies only to applicants who are already in Canada.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab met with leaders from both communities on November 7 to explain the details of the plan.

Under the measure, IRCC will allocate additional permanent resident admission spaces in 2027 to process all outstanding applications under two pathways that are no longer accepting new applicants.

Canada's permanent residency: Who the fast-track covers

The Hong Kong permanent residence pathways, which stopped accepting new applications in August 2026, have an expected backlog that could result in up to 32,000 admissions.

The Ukraine Family Reunification Pathway, which closed to new applications in October 2024, is expected to produce up to 18,800 admissions.

IRCC said these applicants are already residing and working in Canada and therefore do not represent new arrivals to the country.

"Canada is building on its progress to return sustainability to our immigration system while honouring the commitments we made to those in need," Minister Diab said.

"The time-limited measure announced with our levels plan will allow us to deliver faster on our promises to people from Hong Kong and Ukraine, giving them certainty as they continue to build their lives and contribute to our country."

Alexandra Chyczij, National President of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, said the measure would address the backlog of Ukraine Family Reunification Pathway applications by the end of 2027, adding that her organisation looked forward to continued dialogue with the minister on further pathways for Ukrainians in Canada.

Dr Henry Pang, a physician and Hong Kong community representative, said the move would "unlock valuable health care manpower that is already here in Canada."

Canada's permanent residency: Broader scope of the measure

Beyond the two specific pathways, the time-limited measure also covers up to 12,600 people already found eligible for permanent residence on humanitarian and compassionate grounds, up to 45,000 spouses and dependent children of Canadian citizens or permanent residents, and up to 100,000 workers and their eligible family members, in partnership with provincial and territorial governments.

IRCC confirmed the measure does not create new programmes or reopen closed pathways. Affected applicants do not need to take any action or contact the department for their applications to be processed under the additional spaces.

Legit.ng reported that Canada opened a new permanent residence pathway for foreign workers.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada listed six requirements for permanent residence through the rural community immigration program.

Canada opens up to 200,000 PR spots

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada opened up to 200,000 permanent residence spots for two categories of people.

The measure, published on November 5, 2026 as part of the government's 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan, creates a workers cohort and a humanitarian cohort, each with space for up to 100,000 people. Applications will be processed in 2027 through select pathways.

Source: Legit.ng