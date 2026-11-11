Cyprus has outlined the registration process for persons of Cypriot origin born abroad who wish to claim citizenship through a parent

Both parents must be physically present at the consular section when applying on behalf of a minor under the age of 18

Applicants must meet a specific set of document requirements before an appointment can even be scheduled at the embassy

Cyprus has detailed the steps through which persons of Cypriot origin born outside the country can register as citizens of the Republic of Cyprus, with specific conditions applying to children and adults alike.

According to the Cyprus Embassy in Beirut, adults and minors born abroad after 16 August 1960 to a mother or father who held Cypriot citizenship at the time of their birth are eligible to apply using Form M121.

Cyprus sets minimum age requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

All applicants, regardless of age, are required to appear in person at the consular section of the relevant Cyprus embassy to complete the process.

Cyprus citizenship: Requirements for children under 18

The eligibility criteria carry an important restriction. Applicants whose parents acquired Cypriot citizenship through marriage to a Cypriot citizen, rather than by birth or descent, are explicitly excluded from this registration route. This applies equally to adults and to children under 18.

For minors, the process involves additional requirements. Both parents must be physically present at the embassy at the time of application. Where the parents are divorced, the written consent of both parties is required, or alternatively, a Family Court decision establishing parental care must be presented.

Cyprus citizenship: Documents required for application

Before an appointment can be booked, applicants must gather a substantial set of documents. These include the applicant's birth certificate, a family status certificate, the parents' marriage certificate, and copies of both parents' passports.

Where the parents were never married, each parent must provide a sworn declaration, signed before a notary public, confirming that the child is their biological child. A residence attestation issued by the mayor of the area where the family lives is also required.

The non-Cypriot parent must additionally sign a declaration before a consular officer, formally consenting to the child's registration as a Cypriot citizen. Supporting documents such as the Cypriot parent's registration or citizenship certificate, divorce documents where applicable, a copy of the applicant's Lebanese passport, and copies of siblings' nationality documents where relevant must also be submitted.

The application form itself, Form M121, must be completed in advance but signed in the presence of a consular officer at the embassy on the day of the appointment.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng