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UK Launches New Online Service For Passport Applications
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UK Launches New Online Service For Passport Applications

by  Ankrah Shalom
2 min read
  • The United Kingdom announced a new online service for applying for a passport, described as BETA
  • The official guidance, built by HM Passport Office, opened doors for feedback to help improve it
  • The service is for applying for a passport generally and a person can also apply on behalf of an adult or a child

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The United Kingdom has a new online service for applying for a passport, described as Beta, with feedback invited to help improve it and built by HM Passport Office.

The service is for applying for a passport generally, not only for applying for another person.

UK launches online service for passport applications.
UK announces new online service for passport. Photo credit: FRDE.
Source: UGC

Applying for a UK passport

An important instruction is also given for people applying on behalf of another person.

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If a person is applying on behalf of an adult or a child, the questions are to be answered with the details of that adult or child, rather than the details of the person completing the application.

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Applicants are asked whether they live in the United Kingdom, with options for yes, no, living in the United Kingdom while applying on behalf of someone currently in another country, and living in the United Kingdom but currently in another country.

Help Available for Online Passport Applications

The guidance also noted that help is available for an online application at a Post Office, where staff can take a digital photo and help fill in the application online.

This service costs extra, with more information available about the digital Check and Send service, and payment can be made by cash, or debit or credit card.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

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