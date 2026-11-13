Taiwan's Employment Gold Card gives skilled foreign professionals the right to work and live in the country under special conditions

The card comes with five distinct benefits covering employment flexibility, tax relief, and healthcare access for holders

Family members of Employment Gold Card holders, including spouses, children, and even grandparents, can also enjoy certain privileges under the scheme

Taiwan has outlined five special benefits that foreign professionals holding its Employment Gold Card are entitled to, covering everything from employment flexibility to family residency rights.

The card is designed to attract skilled foreigners to live and work in Taiwan, and it goes beyond simply granting a work permit. It also extends certain privileges to the cardholders' families, making it an appealing option for professionals considering a long-term move to the island.

Taiwan names 5 benefits holders and their families can enjoy with Employment Gold Cards. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Cheng Chia Huang/SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Taiwan: Freedom to change jobs without

One of the most significant advantages of the card is that holders are not tied to a single employer. They can switch jobs or take on new employment without having to apply for a fresh work permit each time, giving them far greater flexibility than workers on standard arrangements.

Taiwan: Income tax reductions for qualifying cardholders

Certain cardholders may be eligible for income tax relief, though this is not automatic. Eligibility depends on conditions set by the Taiwanese government, meaning applicants would need to verify whether they qualify before assuming any tax benefit applies to them.

Taiwan: Extended visits for parents and grandparents

The card also offers something less common in similar schemes: extended visit rights for the older generation. Parents and grandparents of a cardholder can apply for visitor visas to come to Taiwan, with their total permissible stay extendable to a maximum of one year.

Taiwan: Residence rights for spouses and children

A cardholder's spouse and minor children are eligible to apply to reside in Taiwan as dependants. This benefit makes the Gold Card a more practical choice for professionals relocating with their immediate families.

Access to Taiwan's national health insurance scheme

Gold Card holders who are employed by a company in Taiwan, operate their own business, or work on a self-employed basis may enrol in the country's National Health Insurance programme. Where applicable, eligible family members can also be covered under the same rules.

Taiwan: 12 sectors foreigners can work in

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Taiwan had identified 12 industries whose professionals can apply for its Employment Gold Card.

The document combines a work permit, resident visa, Alien Resident Certificate, and re-entry permit, allowing successful applicants to live and work in Taiwan. without needing a local employer or sponsor.

Source: Legit.ng