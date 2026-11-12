Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo addressed Enugu governor Peter Mbah on behalf of her community, Uzo-Uwani, days after her appointment

Okonkwo was appointed Senior Special Adviser to the governor on Film and Creative Industry Development days before making the appeal

Nigerians flooded the actress's Instagram comments with messages of pride and support after she shared the video

Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo has stepped into her new political role with striking boldness, publicly appealing to Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah on behalf of her home community just days after joining his administration.

On November 11, 2026, Okonkwo shared a video on her Instagram page, taken during a campaign flag-off in Uzo-Uwani, where she addressed the governor directly in front of her people.

Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo uses her new government position to advocate for her Enugu community. Photo: rechaelokonkwo/pnmbah

Source: Instagram

The occasion came shortly after she was appointed Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Film and Creative Industry Development, as well as Director of the Campaign Council for Creative and Entertainment.

Standing before Peter Mbah, the actress used her moment at the microphone to draw attention to the community's most pressing concerns, particularly the state of the roads and the persistent lack of electricity.

Rachael Okonkwo speaks for Uzo-Uwani

In the caption she posted alongside the video, Rachael Okonkwo described the moment as one driven purely by conviction rather than politics.

She wrote that she stood before the governor "not just as a proud daughter of Uzo-Uwani, but also as a member of his administration," and that every word she spoke came from a genuine place.

Rachael Okonkwo acknowledged the governor's visit as a meaningful gesture, saying:

"Your Excellency, thank you for remembering Uzo-Uwani, for keeping faith with our people and for coming to see things for yourself."

While voicing the community's expectations for more development, the actress was careful to also credit the administration's existing efforts.

"We understand that development is a journey, and we do not take the steps already taken for granted," she wrote, adding that what matters most is ensuring no community gets left behind.

She signed off the post with an unmistakable sense of local pride:

"Uzo-Uwani, my home, my pride."

Watch Rachael Okonkwo speak to Peter Mbah in the Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to Rachael Okonkwo's appeal

The post drew warm responses from fans and followers who appeared moved by the actress's sincerity in her new role.

@ijeomadaisy commented:

"Now that's how to be a representative of your people. People-oriented. Carry on my girl❤️"

@uchennannanna wrote:

"That's my girl 👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️"

@euchariaanunobi shared:

"👏👏👏👏 Well spoken 👏 my darling ♥ 😘 ❤"

@chinedu_nexzy said:

"We are so proud of you sis ❤️❤️❤️😍😍"

@patrick_mary313 added:

"Good job sis 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏"

Enugu actress Rachael Okonkwo speaks up for her people during Governor Peter Mbah's visit to her community. Photo: rechaelokonkwo/pnmbah

Source: Instagram

Rachael Okonkwo speaks on her type of man

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo sparked reactions online after speaking out following a teasing remark from her colleague, Zubby Michael, about her being successful but single.

The actress, popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, reportedly responded with a bold perspective on relationships, drawing attention to her views on love, marriage, and personal achievements

Source: Legit.ng