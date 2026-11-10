Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority published eligibility categories for citizenship applicants, including a minimum age requirement for Permanent Residents

The rules set out five distinct pathways to citizenship, each with different residency periods, age thresholds, and sponsor requirements

Some applicants can include a spouse and children under 21 in their application, while others must have a local sponsor to qualify

Singapore has set a minimum age requirement of 21 for Permanent Residents (PRs) seeking to apply for citizenship, according to guidance published by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The ICA outlined five eligibility categories for Singapore citizenship applicants in 2026, specifying which groups need a local sponsor and which do not.

Singapore sets an age limit for foreigners hoping to become citizens. Photo credit: KandI, Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Singapore citizenship: Who can apply without a sponsor?

PRs who have held that status for at least two years and are aged 21 or above do not need a local sponsor to apply. This group may also include their PR spouse and any unmarried children under the age of 21 in the same application.

A second sponsor-free route is open to PR students who have lived in Singapore for more than three years, including at least one year as a PR, and who have passed at least one national examination such as the PSLE or GCE N, O, or A Levels, or have enrolled in the Integrated Programme.

Applicants under 21 in this category must obtain parental consent before applying. It is worth clarifying that the age-21 requirement applies to the general PR route, while eligible PR students may apply through a separate pathway before turning 21.

Singapore citizenship: When is a sponsor required?

Three additional pathways require the applicant to have a Singapore Citizen (SC) acting as a sponsor.

A PR who has been married to an SC for at least two years, while also holding PR status for at least two years, may apply with their SC spouse serving as sponsor.

Unmarried children under 21 who were born within a legal marriage to an SC, or legally adopted by one, can apply through their SC parent as sponsor.

Aged parents who hold PR status and have an SC child aged 21 or above can also apply, with that SC child acting as their sponsor.

The ICA guidance makes clear that meeting the eligibility criteria does not automatically guarantee approval, and applicants are encouraged to review the full requirements before submitting an application.

Legit.ng reported that Singapore set a minimum age requirement for its 10-year passport.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Singapore published the minimum age requirement for its five-year passport.

Cost of Singapore 5-year passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore shared the cost of its five-year passport for applicants.

According to the ICA's official guidance, a Singapore passport serves as a travel document issued exclusively to Singapore citizens for international travel.

The authority sets two validity periods depending on the holder's age: citizens aged 16 and above receive a 10-year passport, while those below 16 receive a passport valid for five years.

Source: Legit.ng