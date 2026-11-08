Switzerland released official guidelines on which relatives of EU and EFTA nationals are allowed to be brought into the country

The Swiss government outlined three categories of family members eligible for reunification under the scheme

Citizens from 27 EU member states and four EFTA countries are covered by the family reunification rules

Switzerland has officially outlined which family members of citizens of European Union and European Free Trade Association countries are permitted to live with them in the country.

The Swiss government confirmed that nationals from all 27 EU member states, as well as citizens of the four EFTA countries, are covered by these family reunification provisions, provided they meet the applicable requirements.

Switzerland outlines family reunification rules for citizens of 31 countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Hindustan Times/d3sign

Source: Getty Images

Switzerland: Eligible family members

The Swiss government has identified three categories of relatives that qualifying citizens may bring into the country:

1. Spouses and registered partners: Citizens may bring their husband, wife, or officially registered partner to Switzerland.

2. Children and grandchildren: Citizens may bring their children and grandchildren, provided they are under 21 years old or are financially dependent on them.

3. Dependent parents and grandparents: Citizens may also bring their parents and grandparents if those relatives rely on them for financial support. This provision does not, however, extend to relatives who are currently enrolled in education or training.

Switzerland family reunification: EU and EFTA countries

The 27 EU member states whose citizens are eligible are:

Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Czechia Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Ireland Italy Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Malta, The Netherlands Poland Portugal Romania Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden.

The four EFTA countries covered are:

28. Iceland

29. Liechtenstein

30. Norway

31. Switzerland.

Together, these family reunification provisions allow eligible EU and EFTA nationals residing in Switzerland to live alongside qualifying relatives, so long as the relevant conditions are satisfied.

UK lists relatives eligible for dependent visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had listed four categories of relatives who can qualify for an Adult Dependent Relative visa.

However, applicants must also prove that they need long-term personal care because of their age, illness, or disability and cannot obtain the required care in their home country.

Source: Legit.ng