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Switzerland Publishes List of 31 Countries Whose Citizens Can Sponsor Relatives to Live With Them
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Switzerland Publishes List of 31 Countries Whose Citizens Can Sponsor Relatives to Live With Them

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Switzerland released official guidelines on which relatives of EU and EFTA nationals are allowed to be brought into the country
  • The Swiss government outlined three categories of family members eligible for reunification under the scheme
  • Citizens from 27 EU member states and four EFTA countries are covered by the family reunification rules

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Switzerland has officially outlined which family members of citizens of European Union and European Free Trade Association countries are permitted to live with them in the country.

The Swiss government confirmed that nationals from all 27 EU member states, as well as citizens of the four EFTA countries, are covered by these family reunification provisions, provided they meet the applicable requirements.

Switzerland identifies 31 countries whose citizens can bring spouses, children and parents
Switzerland outlines family reunification rules for citizens of 31 countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Hindustan Times/d3sign
Source: Getty Images

Switzerland: Eligible family members

The Swiss government has identified three categories of relatives that qualifying citizens may bring into the country:

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1. Spouses and registered partners: Citizens may bring their husband, wife, or officially registered partner to Switzerland.

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2. Children and grandchildren: Citizens may bring their children and grandchildren, provided they are under 21 years old or are financially dependent on them.

3. Dependent parents and grandparents: Citizens may also bring their parents and grandparents if those relatives rely on them for financial support. This provision does not, however, extend to relatives who are currently enrolled in education or training.

Switzerland family reunification: EU and EFTA countries

The 27 EU member states whose citizens are eligible are:

  1. Austria
  2. Belgium
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Croatia
  5. Cyprus
  6. Czechia
  7. Denmark
  8. Estonia
  9. Finland
  10. France
  11. Germany
  12. Greece
  13. Hungary
  14. Ireland
  15. Italy
  16. Latvia
  17. Lithuania
  18. Luxembourg
  19. Malta,
  20. The Netherlands
  21. Poland
  22. Portugal
  23. Romania
  24. Slovakia
  25. Slovenia
  26. Spain
  27. Sweden.

The four EFTA countries covered are:

28. Iceland

29. Liechtenstein

30. Norway

31. Switzerland.

Together, these family reunification provisions allow eligible EU and EFTA nationals residing in Switzerland to live alongside qualifying relatives, so long as the relevant conditions are satisfied.

UK lists relatives eligible for dependent visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had listed four categories of relatives who can qualify for an Adult Dependent Relative visa.

However, applicants must also prove that they need long-term personal care because of their age, illness, or disability and cannot obtain the required care in their home country.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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