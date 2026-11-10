CAF confirmed Lagos as the host city for the 2026 African football awards, marking Nigeria's first time hosting the event since 2014

The ceremony date was moved from December 7 to December 2, 2026, with a CAF official citing a clash with the European football calendar

Despite hosting the event, Nigeria has no male nominees and only three female nominees for the awards

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially confirmed that its 2026 awards ceremony will take place in Lagos, Nigeria, naming the Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts, also known as the National Theatre, as the venue.

The announcement marks Nigeria's return as host of the prestigious awards for the first time in over a decade, with the last edition held in the country dating back to 2014.

CAF snubs Osimhen among 2026 Award nominees. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

The decision to bring the event back to Nigeria followed a meeting between CAF President Patrice Motsepe and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Kenya.

“The new date, 2 December 2026, brings forward one of the most prestigious events on the African sporting calendar, as the continent's finest players, coaches and teams gather in Lagos for a glittering celebration of the achievements that have defined another remarkable year for African football,” part of the statement reads.

“The evening will also celebrate the outstanding contributions of coaches, goalkeepers, emerging talents, clubs and national teams whose performances have inspired millions of football supporters across Africa and around the world.”

Why CAF changed date

CAF also announced that the ceremony, originally pencilled in for December 7, 2026, has been moved forward by five days to December 2, 2026.

The adjustment drew questions from football fans seeking clarity on the reason behind the change.

The Guardian NG, citing a CAF official, reported that the rescheduling was necessary to avoid a conflict with the European football calendar and to give nominees based at European clubs the aility to attend in person.

"We had no choice really. You do an event, and the winners are not there, or you change [the date] so they can be there," the source told the publication.

Despite the ceremony taking place on Nigerian soil, the host nation's representation among the nominees is limited. No Nigerian player features in the male category, while only three Nigerians have been shortlisted in the female category.

CAF snubs Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF snubbed Victor Osimhen on the list of the 10 nominees for the 2026 awards despite his exploits in the year.

The striker helped Galatasaray win the Turkish Super League title and scored four goals as Nigeria won the bronze medal at AFCON 2025.

Source: Legit.ng