The US downgraded Tanzania’s travel advisory from Level 3 to Level 2, easing concerns for American visitors

Tanzania earned $4.41 billion from tourism in 2025, as international arrivals rose to about 2.29 million

Washington still warns against travel to parts of Mtwara near Mozambique, citing security risks and limited medical care

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United States has relaxed its travel advisory for Tanzania, offering a significant confidence boost to one of Africa’s fastest-growing tourism destinations, even as Washington maintains strict warnings for parts of the country bordering Mozambique.

The decision, announced on October 16, 2026, comes as Tanzania's tourism industry records impressive growth, generating $4.41 billion in revenue in 2025 and attracting millions of international visitors.

US says citizens can now travel to Tanzania, warns against Mozambique. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

Under the revised advisory, the US State Department downgraded Tanzania from Level 3, which advises Americans to “Reconsider Travel,” to Level 2, urging travellers to “Exercise Increased Caution.”

The development offers fresh hope to tourism operators, hotels and businesses recovering from months of political uncertainty following Tanzania’s disputed 2025 elections.

Why US Decision Matters for Tanzania

The United States remains one of Tanzania’s most important tourism markets, making Washington’s latest decision particularly significant for the East African economy.

According to Tanzania’s official International Visitors’ Exit Survey, the country welcomed approximately 2.29 million international tourists in 2025, compared with 2.14 million in 2024.

Tourism earnings also jumped by 13%, rising from $3.90 billion to $4.41 billion, reflecting increased visitor spending.

The report identified the United States, Italy and France as leading sources of international visitors, with average tourist expenditure reaching $289 per person per night.

For a country whose economy benefits substantially from wildlife safaris, beach holidays and mountain tourism, improved international travel confidence could translate into stronger demand.

However, authorities have not yet established whether the revised US advisory has directly influenced bookings or tourism revenue.

Tanzania's famous tourist destinations get confidence boost

Tanzania is home to some of Africa’s most celebrated attractions, including Serengeti National Park, Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Mount Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar’s pristine beaches.

These destinations support thousands of businesses involved in hospitality, transportation, tour operations and related services.

Easing Washington’s warning could encourage more American holidaymakers to consider Tanzania, particularly during major travel seasons.

The decision also marks a shift from the heightened security concerns that followed the country's controversial 2025 elections, when US officials warned citizens about demonstrations, unrest and possible travel disruptions.

US maintains tough warning near Mozambique

Despite the nationwide improvement, Washington continues to advise Americans to reconsider travelling to Tanzania’s southern Mtwara border region adjoining Mozambique.

The Level 3 warning covers areas including the A19 highway, where terrorism-related security concerns remain.

US announces that citizens can now travel to Tanzania amid restrictions for Mozambique. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

US government employees must obtain special authorisation before travelling to the affected locations.

The updated advisory also highlights limited medical facilities, particularly outside major urban centres such as Dar es Salaam and Arusha.

Other concerns include crime, civil unrest, arbitrary enforcement of laws and risks faced by gay and lesbian travellers.

For Tanzania, the revised advisory represents a welcome development as the country seeks to expand its tourism industry.

However, the remaining restrictions underline the delicate balance between promoting tourism growth and ensuring visitor safety.

US announces partial visa suspension for 14 African countries

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of State has partially suspended visa issuance to citizens of 14 African countries, citing national security concerns under Presidential Proclamation 10998, which took effect on January 1, 2026.

The proclamation, titled "Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States," covers a broader list of 39 countries worldwide but specifically partially restricts nationals of 14 African nations from obtaining nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas, F, M, and J student and exchange visitor visas, as well as all immigrant visas.

Source: Legit.ng