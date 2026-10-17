Sweden's Migration Agency announced new rules effective 1 October 2026 for family members of people holding long-term resident status in another EU country

The updated rules introduced a narrower definition of who qualifies as a family member, with children above a certain age no longer automatically covered

A key new financial condition now applies to the family member already living in Sweden, adding another hurdle for those seeking to reunite

Sweden tightened its rules on 1 October 2026 for family members seeking a residence permit to join long-term residents in the country, introducing three significant changes that affect both new applicants and those already waiting for a decision.

The Swedish Migration Agency published the updated requirements, which apply to anyone applying as a family member of a person who holds long-term resident status in another EU country and now lives in Sweden.

Sweden sets stricter rules for family members seeking long-term residence permits. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

Who Qualifies as a Family Member

The first change concerns who is officially recognised as a family member under the new rules. From 1 October 2026, only the partner of the person in Sweden, whether a spouse, cohabiting partner or registered partner, and their children under the age of 18 are covered.

This is a more restricted definition than what previously applied, and it means that other relatives who may have qualified before could now need to pursue a different permit route entirely.

The 3 Requirements Explained

The second requirement addresses family history. The family must have previously lived together in the first EU country where the long-term resident status was granted.

Applicants must show they held a residence permit in that country and actually resided there alongside the family member in Sweden before making their application.

The third change introduces a maintenance requirement. The family member already living in Sweden must demonstrate they can financially support themselves and the incoming family, covering basic living and housing costs. The applicant's own income may also be factored into the household total.

Those who already hold a permit granted before 1 October 2026 and are seeking an extension have until 1 October 2027 to apply under the old rules. However, there are no such transitional provisions for first-time applicants.

Anyone who had already submitted an application and was still waiting for a decision when the new rules took effect is also subject to them.

Applicants who do not meet these three requirements are advised by the Migration Agency to explore other permit types based on their intended purpose in Sweden.

Those whose connection to Sweden is solely through a family member with long-term EU resident status may instead apply for a permit to live with someone in Sweden under a separate pathway.

Sweden announces amount to bring children into country

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sweden's government published the exact income requirements foreigners must meet before they can bring their children into the country.

The required amount varies depending on the age of the child, with older children attracting higher thresholds.

Source: Legit.ng