Ireland's immigration policy sets out specific categories of family members who can be sponsored to join relatives already living in the country

The policy splits eligible relatives into two tiers, with nuclear family members facing fewer requirements than dependent parents or adult children

Dependent parents face additional hurdles under the policy, including a mandatory Stamp 0 application before reunification can proceed

Ireland has outlined the two categories of foreign family members that residents can sponsor to join them in the country under its family reunification policy.

According to the Irish Immigration Service, eligible relatives fall under two broad groupings, each carrying different financial and documentary requirements that applicants must satisfy before approval is granted.

Ireland lists 2 categories of foreign family members eligible for sponsorship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Family members eligible for sponsorship into Ireland

1. Nuclear family

The first grouping covers what the policy terms the nuclear family. Under this category, a resident in Ireland may apply to be joined by a spouse, civil partner, or de facto partner, as well as unmarried children under the age of 18. These applicants face the standard financial thresholds set out in the policy.

2. Other categories

The second grouping covers two additional categories: dependent parents and dependent adult children who have a serious medical or psychological condition. These relatives face higher financial thresholds and more stringent dependency requirements compared to those in the nuclear family category.

For residents hoping to bring a parent into the country, the process involves an extra step. The sponsoring resident must first apply for Stamp 0 permission before the parent's application can proceed. The parent must then independently satisfy the higher financial threshold requirements for dependent adult relatives, as well as the stricter dependency conditions that apply to adult relatives outside the spouse or partner category.

The Irish Immigration Service publishes detailed financial thresholds on a dedicated webpage, with Table 2 setting out the specific figures that apply to dependent adult relatives. Section 8 of the revised Policy Document outlines the dependency requirements in full.

The policy makes clear that meeting the category requirement alone is not sufficient. Each applicant must satisfy all relevant conditions of the revised policy before a family reunification application can be approved.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng