2Baba's estranged wife, Natasha Osawaru, posted a lively fashion video that quickly caught attention online

Natasha showed off a designer outfit, watch, and accessories while exchanging playful banter with an off-camera companion

Fans flooded the comments, saying the upbeat, well-dressed version of Natasha is a side they had never seen before

Natasha Osawaru, the estranged wife of Afrobeats legend 2Baba, is making waves online after a fun, carefree video of her flaunting a designer look sent fans into a frenzy.

In the clip shared on Instagram, Natasha shows off her full outfit inside a stylish indoor space with marble flooring and decorative wooden panelling, feeding off enthusiastic compliments from someone off camera.

2Baba's shares a video showcasing her fashion sense in a hilarious setting as colleagues tease her. Photo credit@natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

The exchange was high-energy and playful, with the person repeatedly hailing her as "Honorable" while marvelling at her bag, watch, hat, and glasses.

"Look at me now! Check me out!" Natasha said in the video, before the off-camera voice gushed: "Honorable, you look so stunning!"

The banter kept going, with references to a Ferragamo bag and an AP watch, before Natasha quipped about the sunglasses: "My speck is low."

2Baba's estranged wife Natasha, returns to social media with a hilarious video showing her fashion sense. Photo credit@natashaosawuru

Source: Instagram

The whole clip had a lighthearted, almost celebratory energy that clearly resonated with viewers.

Watch Natasha's Instagram playful fashion showcase video that got everyone talking online:

Fans celebrate Natasha's glow-up

The video drew thousands of reactions, with many commenters saying this version of Natasha, confident, well-dressed, and visibly happy, is one they had not seen during her marriage.

@chinwe.ezebuiro wrote:

"Since 2faced left, you don dey shine, dey happy, dey dress well. Unlike b4 when you dey look homeless. Thank your God he left"

@blingsfashionhub said:

"I no Dey inherit another person Enemy abeg, no matter your fckup happiness gat Dey first."

@itz_brendeez commented:

"Honorable I sight you. No man fit stain our white"

@evakleen_laundry wrote:

"Never knew she was this beautiful. That year she was posting blurring pics all the time."

@richieeva2 reacted:

"Abeg no do relationship again, na this kind vibes we want."

@bellaedo1 shared:

"I love this version of you. Super woman vibes ❤️"

@edithruchy said:

"Na now I like u ooh"

Natasha Osawaru reclaims her spotlight

Natasha and 2Baba's marriage became a subject of intense public scrutiny after their separation, with both sides making headlines repeatedly.

The latest video appears to signal a new, unbothered chapter for Natasha, and her followers are clearly here for it. The comment section was largely celebratory, with fans encouraging her to stay in this energy and leave the drama of the past behind.

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba, Annie's marriage saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who shared their views on the divorce between 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children and how they should be handled.

The actress also corrected the singer and stated clearly that his timing was wrong. Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

Source: Legit.ng