The UK Home Office published a consultation proposing that all new settlers granted ILR would face a No Recourse to Public Funds condition

Under the proposal, newly settled migrants could be barred from accessing welfare benefits and council housing even after obtaining permanent residency status

The consultation also proposed raising the standard qualifying period for settlement from 5 years to 10 years, with stricter conditions tied to criminal record, English proficiency and economic contribution

The UK government proposed that all future recipients of Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), also known as settlement or permanent residency could be barred from accessing welfare benefits and council housing, even after securing their permanent status.

The proposal, contained in a[Home Office consultation titled A Fairer Pathway to Settlement, was published under the Starmer Labour government and presented to Parliament by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

UK releases guidelines about permanent residency benefits. Photo credit: Museum of the Prime Minister.

Source: UGC

It outlined plans for an "earned settlement" model designed to make permanent residency a privilege tied to measurable contribution rather than a near-automatic outcome after a fixed number of years.

What the NRPF Condition Means for New Settlers

The most significant change proposed for future ILR holders is the implementation of a No Recourse to Public Funds (NRPF) condition at the point of settlement.

Under current rules, those who obtain settled status gain the right to access public funds for which they qualify.

The consultation proposed that this right be removed for all newly settled migrants, with welfare benefits potentially reserved only for those who go on to achieve full British citizenship.

This means that a migrant who spends a decade in the UK, meets every requirement for settlement, and is granted ILR could still be unable to claim universal credit, housing benefit, or apply for council housing until they naturalise as a British citizen.

The consultation made clear that those who already hold settled status would not be affected. The government stated it would not revoke existing grants of ILR.

Broader Changes Under the Earned Settlement Proposal

Alongside the NRPF condition, the consultation proposed raising the standard qualifying period for settlement from five years to ten years.

A separate 15-year qualifying period was proposed for lower-skilled workers on the Health and Care visa route whose roles fall below degree level, a group the government described as likely to present significant fiscal costs.

The Home Secretary wrote that settlement in the UK "is not a right but a privilege" and that the pace of migration between 2021 and 2024, which added a net 2.6 million people, had been destabilising.

She cited the Health and Care visa in particular, noting that 616,000 individuals arrived on that route between 2022 and 2024, with over half being dependants rather than workers.

Around 1.6 million people are forecast to receive settlement between 2026 and 2030, with annual volumes expected to peak at approximately 450,000 in 2028.

To qualify under the new model, applicants would need a clean criminal record, a high standard of English, a sustained economic contribution, and no outstanding debts in the UK.

Those who had claimed benefits payments during their stay would face a longer wait for settlement, while those who entered the country illegally would face a 20-year pathway.

The consultation ran for 12 weeks, and the government indicated it would publish a summary of responses alongside economic and equality impact assessments in due course.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng