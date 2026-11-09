Late singer Toluwanisings began his final journey on Monday, November 9, 2026, weeks after he slumped and died at home

Pallbearers in black suits carried his white casket as trumpeters led the procession to his burial vehicle

The singer was eventually laid to rest in a private ceremony held at his family home after a short service at an event centre.

The late singer Toluwanisings has begun his final journey, with his burial taking place on Monday, November 9, 2026, bringing an emotional close to weeks of grief and uncertainty following his sudden passing.

Toluwanisings died after collapsing at his home, a tragedy that sent shockwaves through the music community and left fans devastated.

Toluwanisings' burial video opens a fresh wound among fans who love the singer's music. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

His death also triggered a prolonged dispute between his immediate family and maternal relatives over burial arrangements, before both sides eventually reached an agreement to proceed with the ceremony.

Toluwanisings: Procession and burial ceremony

Footage from the burial ceremony showed pallbearers dressed in black suits solemnly carrying the singer's white casket.

Trumpeters led the procession as the group marched towards the vehicle prepared to transport him to his final resting place. The singer was subsequently conveyed to his home, where a private burial ceremony was held in his house.

Toluwanisings' colleagues absent at his funeral ceremony in Ibadan after videos from the event surfaced online. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The visuals from the procession stirred deep emotions online, prompting an outpouring of tributes and heartfelt messages from fans who had followed Toluwanisings' music career.

Here is the Instagram video of the burial ceremony of the late singer in Ibadan:

Fans react to Toluwanisings' burial

Reactions poured in from followers and supporters after the footage circulated online:

@premium_health_care_official wrote:

"But one day"

@gracious_onyilo commented:

"Eeeya may his soul rest in peace."

@Oyetunde Lawal shared:

"Iku odo kii se nkan idunnu, I pray God consoles his dependants. It's sad"

Toluwanisings' uncle makes allegations against his widow

Legit.ng reported that a few weeks after the death of singer Toluwanising, his maternal family broke its silence to address allegations made by his wife during a recent visit to Ikirun.

The development comes amid reports of tension between the singer’s maternal and paternal families following his death and even the intervention of the police to settle the dispute.

Speaking on behalf of the maternal family, a spokesman identified as Babatunde said the wife had accused them of creating discord with Toluwanising’s paternal relatives. However, the family has rejected the allegations, explaining that they decided to speak out to present their own account of the events surrounding the singer’s death.

Source: Legit.ng