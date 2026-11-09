Music producer Samklef alleged that Tunde Ednut sponsored VDM to attack Davido's circle and shift the narrative around Mohbad's death

Samklef claimed Davido personally helped secure VDM's release following an arrest tied to the #JusticeForMohbad campaign

The producer challenged VDM to publicly deny the claims, promising further details about a related group chat

Music producer Samklef has thrown fresh fuel on an already heated public dispute, claiming that Afrobeats heavyweight Davido played a direct role in freeing social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) from custody during the #JusticeForMohbad campaign, while also pointing the finger at blogger Tunde Ednut as the man behind VDM's attacks.

In a video posted to X on November 9, 2026, Samklef pushed back hard against VDM's recent criticisms of Davido, calling them lies rooted in a sense of entitlement.

Samklef links Tunde Ednut to VeryDarkMan's criticism of Davido and revisits the singer's role in the Mohbad justice campaign. Photo: samklef/davido/mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

According to the music producer, Davido attended a candlelight vigil during the justice fight for the late singer Mohbad, making VDM's current stance towards the singer particularly difficult to understand.

Tunde Ednut accused of feeding VDM information

Samklef went further, alleging that blogger Tunde Ednut was the one who financially backed VDM and fed him information that led the activist to begin "attacking" people and muddying the waters around Mohbad's death.

He said other blogs then picked up and amplified VDM's posts, turning what he described as a manipulation game into a broader public narrative.

"So it was Tunde Ednut that sponsored VDM to start bashing us. So they fed him that, uh, what if he is so so so so person. So that was why VDM started attacking me, changing the whole narrative and all that," Samklef said in the video.

He then dropped what may be his most striking claim: that Davido was personally responsible for securing VDM's release after an arrest.

"It was even Davido that released VDM from when we arrested VDM. He should come and deny it. VDM, yeah, come deny," he said, directly challenging the activist to contradict him.

Samklef discusses Tunde Ednut's alleged involvement in VeryDarkMan's attacks and Davido's role in the activist's release. Photo: samklef/davido

Source: Instagram

Samklef promises group chat details

In the caption accompanying the video, Samklef identified himself as one of the founding forces behind the Justice for Mohbad movement and vowed to protect its narrative.

He also noted that VDM appears to promote Naira Marley's music whenever the artist drops a new song, and referenced a private conversation he had with VDM the previous year.

He added that he had even considered apologising to VDM's mother over GTBank-related accusations made against her.

"Me and VDM talk privately last year. I even wan apologize to him mama for calling her out over the accusations wey dem make against GTBank."

"I go give una all the details about the group chat soon," he wrote, hinting at more to come.

The dispute is part of a wider back-and-forth involving VDM's claims about WhatsApp conversations linked to his 2024 arrest and those in Davido's inner circle.

Davido's aide, Israel DMW, has previously denied that the singer had any involvement in the matter.

Watch Samklef speak in the X video below:

VDM challenges Davido over support claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media activist VeryDarkMan challenged Davido and his associates to provide evidence that the singer had previously supported him financially after an X user claimed Davido once flew him to Lagos and lodged him in a five-star hotel.

In a response shared on his Instagram Story on November 4, 2026, VDM denied receiving such assistance and demanded receipts showing payments for flights, accommodation or other financial support.

His challenge came amid renewed tension with Davido after VDM mocked the singer over a video of him singing along to Zlatan Ibile’s track at the rapper’s wedding welcome party in Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng