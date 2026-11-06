Italy's government published operational guidelines for its 2027 entry flows, opening tens of thousands of work slots for foreign nationals

The 2027 decree covers seasonal and non-seasonal work, with applications pre-fillable from October 23, 2026, on the ALI Services Portal

Click days for submitting applications begin January 12, 2027, for agricultural seasonal workers, with other categories following in February

Italy has authorised 89,000 seasonal work permits for foreign workers in 2027, as part of a broader entry flow plan covering both seasonal and non-seasonal employment.

The Italian Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Labour and Social Policies, Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, and Ministry of Tourism jointly published an operational circular on October 1, 2026, setting out the guidelines for the scheme.

Italy allocates 89,000 seasonal work permits for foreign workers in 2027. Photo credit: SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

The quotas stem from a Prime Ministerial Decree signed on October 2, 2025, which planned legal entry flows of foreign workers into Italy across the three years 2026 to 2028.

Italy: How many permits are on offer

Beyond the 89,000 slots for seasonal subordinate work, the 2027 plan authorises 76,200 entries for non-seasonal subordinate work and a further 650 entries for self-employment, bringing the total authorised entries to 165,850.

The circular published by the Italian Ministry of Labour outlines the full process for employers and sponsors looking to bring foreign workers into the country under these quotas.

Italy: How to apply and when

Applicants can begin pre-filling their authorisation requests on the Ministry of the Interior's ALI Services Portal from October 23, 2026.

The pre-filling window runs until December 7, 2026, after which formal submissions open on specific click days depending on the category of work:

- January 12, 2027, for seasonal subordinate work in the agricultural sector.

- February 9, 2027, for seasonal subordinate work in the tourism sector.

- February 16, 2027, for non-seasonal subordinate work in sectors covered under Article 6, paragraph 1 of the October 2025 decree.

- February 18, 2027, for non-seasonal subordinate work in the family care sector.

All applications remain open until December 31, 2027, subject to available quota slots. The ALI Services Portal is the only accepted platform for both pre-filling and submitting applications under the scheme.

Legit.ng reported that Italy published requirements for its retirement residency permit.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Italy listed five categories of foreigners not eligible for permanent residency.

Benefits of Italian permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Italy shared the benefits of getting its permanent residency.

Since 8 January 2007, Italy replaced its former permanent residence card, known as the "carta di soggiorno," with the EC residence permit for long-term residents, a document issued by the Italian State Police.

To be eligible to apply for permanent residency, an applicant must have lived legally and without interruption in Italy for a required number of years.

Source: Legit.ng