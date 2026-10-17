Tanzania issues Residence Permits under three main classes — A, B, and C — each covering different categories of foreign nationals

Foreigners applying for Class B and C permits must secure their permit before arriving in Tanzania, unlike Class A applicants

Most Residence Permit applicants must first obtain a Work Permit from the Ministry of Labour before their application can be processed

The United Republic of Tanzania issues Residence Permits to foreigners who intend to live in the country for investment, business, employment, or any other lawful purpose, with three broad permit classes available depending on the applicant's circumstances.

Tanzania's immigration framework divides Residence Permits into Class A, Class B, and Class C, each with its own sub-categories as outlined in the country's Residence Permit Matrix.

Tanzania Residence Permit applications support foreign investors, employees, and business professionals seeking legal residency in Tanzania. Photo credit: Wanyana/Getty

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Who can apply for a Tanzania residence permit

Applications must be submitted through institutions, companies, or employers that are registered in Tanzania. Retired persons, sick persons, and individuals attending court cases in the country are exceptions to this rule and may apply independently.

Foreigners seeking a Class B or Class C permit are required to complete the application process and obtain the permit before travelling to Tanzania. Class A applicants, however, are not bound by this requirement and may apply from within the country.

Applicants must also obtain the relevant registration certificate or professional licence from the appropriate regulatory or professional board in Tanzania, depending on the nature of their intended activity.

Work permit requirement

Before applying for a Residence Permit, most foreign nationals must first secure a Work Permit from Tanzania's Ministry of Labour. This requirement applies to the majority of applicants, but those coming to Tanzania for specific purposes are exempt.

The exemptions cover foreigners arriving to pursue studies, conduct research, attend court proceedings, or those who have retired. These categories of applicants can proceed with the Residence Permit process without first obtaining a Work Permit.

Tanzania's permit system is designed to ensure that all foreign nationals residing in the country are properly documented and operating within the bounds of the law, with each class of permit tailored to a specific profile of applicant.

Tanzania eases visa rules for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians planning to travel to Tanzania will no longer need special immigration clearance before applying for a visa after the East African country removed Nigeria from its Referred Visa Category. The policy change significantly simplifies the visa application process for Nigerian passport holders, although travellers will still be required to obtain a visa before or upon entering Tanzania.

Source: Legit.ng