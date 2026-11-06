A video from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on November 6, 2026, captured Odumodublvck greeting Peter Obi mid-rush

Odumodublvck hyped the politician as 'His Excellency' and the 'motion man,' but Obi kept moving to catch his flight

Nigerians flooded the comments questioning why Peter Obi is always running late to catch his flights

A surprise airport encounter between Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck and NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi has set social media buzzing, with many Nigerians amused by the politician's very brisk response.

A video that surfaced on X and Instagram on November 6, 2026, captured the two men crossing paths at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Odumodublvck hails Peter Obi during an airport encounter, Nigerians question the politician's reaction. Photo: odumodublvck/peterobi

Source: Instagram

Odumodublvck spotted Peter Obi near what appeared to be the check-in or security area, immediately approaching and showering him with energy, calling him "His Excellency," "the motion man," and "the fittest", who is "always on the move."

Peter Obi barely slowed his stride before running further into the terminal to make his flight.

The rapper later took to social media to acknowledge the moment himself, posting:

"KING OF MOTION. ON THE MOVE."

It is not the first time Odumodublvck and Obi have shared an airport moment. The pair had a warmer, more relaxed meeting in 2025, following the rapper's public appeal for the former Anambra State governor's support on an album project.

That earlier encounter ended on positive terms, making this rushed second meeting all the more comedic to online observers.

Peter Obi, who ran in the 2023 presidential election and remains one of Nigeria's most prominent opposition figures, has long cultivated an image of being perpetually active and on the go. That reputation took on a literal meaning after this clip began circulating.

Watch the moment Odumodublvck bumps into Peter Obi rushing to catch a flight in the X video below:

Nigerians react to Odumodublvck and Peter Obi's airport moment

The video triggered a wave of reactions, with many focusing less on the encounter itself and more on Obi's consistent pattern of sprinting through airports.

@stainleesss wrote:

"Always running, met him twice and he's always running to catch flights."

@powerchibueze joked:

"Peter obi shenk am 😂"

@aeromayor added:

"Always running always late but still in motion 😩"

@johnbravok1994 said:

"Why is he always running 🏃‍♂️ to catch his flight? ✈️ Every time, he's late to the airport. I'm beginning to think he does it intentionally! 😂"

@goldhype.eth took a different view:

"I love as he snubbed Odumodu"

@OlaitanMatti commented:

"Clearly shows he has a poor time management habits. Always late and in a hurry."

@macdolzussy simply asked:

"Why is he always running to catch his flight tho?"

Odumodublvck captures his unexpected meeting with Peter Obi at Abuja airport as Nigerians debate their brief interaction. Photo: odumodublvck/peterobi

Source: Instagram

Odumodublvck warns young artists about Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odumodublvck issued a blunt warning to upcoming artists, saying Lagos might not be the dream city they imagine.

The Abuja-based musician took to his X handle to describe Nigeria's most populated city as “the worst place for a young artist to grow,”.

He insisted that the city’s music culture turns people into “greedy, selfish, and self-centered packaged beasts.”

Source: Legit.ng